Lizard Lamborghini Quartet Descends on Laguna Seca for Super Trofeo Double Header

SALINAS, Cali., (MAY 9, 2023) – The long-awaited start to the 2023 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America season has arrived, and the four Flying Lizard Motorsports entries head into the first two races of the year with great anticipation. The weekend’s festivities at WeatherTech Raceway in Salinas, California will consist of two 50-minute races, with a field comprised of 33 Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo2 race cars, competing in four different classes.

“We are really excited to get the 2023 racing season started and it is great to have the season opener at Laguna Seca,” said Program Manager Darren Law. “Although this is not our home track it is “almost home” for u,s as it is only a few hours away from our shop in Sonoma. We have had a lot of success here and we hope to continue that trend. The Super Trofeo series is extremely competitive, and this year will not be any different. It is a great series and this year we are stepping up our program with four cars for the full season with drivers that all have the ability to win.”

After a successful freshman season in the Super Trofeo series, where the team earned one championship, four wins, eight podiums, and 16 top-five finishes, the Sonoma-based squad returns with a stronger and larger effort to take on the 2023 titles.

Drivers Tom Tait (No. 64) and Slade Stewart (No. 14) have returned to their trusty steeds, with Tait racing the bright green and red entry in the Am class, and Stewart in the bright pink, fan-favorite unicorn car in the Pro/Am class. This year, the 2022 LB Cup class champion advances to the Pro/Am class, joined by longtime coach and Flying Lizard driver Andy Lee.

The two new additions for the team’s Super Trofeo entries will be headed up by previous Lizard drivers, Paul Nemschoff (No. 41) and Chris Bellomo e (No. 68), both of whom have been competing with the Lizards in various Porsche racing programs over the years. Racing the red, black, and grey Lamborghini, Nemschoff will race in the Pro/Am class, sharing the driving duties with Lizard newcomer and racing veteran Marc Miller.

Bellomo’s entry marks the return of Flying Lizard co-founder and longtime team driver Johannes van Overbeek. The pair will pair up for the team’s third entry in the Pro-Am class, racing a luminescent orange and grey livery.

The 2023 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America championship allows for both professionals and amateurs to race in the one-make series across the country, competing in four classes: Pro, Pro/Am, Am, and LB Cup. Each entry in the series can have either one or two drivers per car, with one mandatory pit stop required for all cars mid-race in a ten-minute window. In order, the series will host doubleheaders at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Watkins Glen International, Road America, VIRginia International Raceway, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The championship will conclude in Vallelunga, Italy where the North American competitors will fight in two final rounds for their series, then two more against all worldwide Lamborghini Super Trofeo competitors for the world title. For schedule information, visit lizardms.com.

Schedule | Rounds 1 & 2 | WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

All Times Pacific

Friday, May 12

9:25 AM – 10:10 AM Practice One

1:10 PM – 1:55 PM Practice Two

Saturday, May 13

8:00 AM – 8:15 AM Qualifying for Race One

8:20 AM – 8:35 AM Qualifying for Race Two

10:45 AM Garage Tour, Open to Public

2:20 PM – 3:10 PM Race One (imsa.com/tvlive)

Sunday, May 14

9:40 AM – 10:30 AM Race Two (imsa.com/tvlive)

2023 Race Schedule

May 12-14, 2023

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Salinas, California

June 22-25, 2023

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America

Watkins Glen International

Watkins Glen, New York

August 4-5, 2023

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America

Road America

Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

August 25-27, 2023

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America

VIRginia International Raceway

Alton, Virginia

September 15-17, 2023

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Indianapolis, Indiana

November 16-17, 2023

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America

Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi

Campagnano di Roma, Italy

About Flying Lizard Motorsports

Based out of Sonoma, California, Flying Lizard Motorsports is one of the most iconic sports car teams in motorsports, having celebrated ten driver and team championships, as well as competed internationally at the 24 Hours of Le Mans eight times.

The Lizards burst on the American Le Mans Series scene in 2004, competing in the GT class until 2012. In 2013, the team moved to the GTC class, still competing in legendary events such as the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Daytona. In 2014, the team expanded its program to include running two Audi R8 LMS in the TUDOR Championship, and in 2015, again expanded the program to include two Porsches in Porsche Club racing. Flying Lizard closed out the season with a dominating win at the 25 Hours of Thunderhill with Toyo Tires, a win they repeated in 2016, 2017, and 2018. The 2020 season proved the team’s most successful to date, earning four titles in the GT4 America championship. Flying Lizard Motorsports has proven to be a championship contender no matter the race series or race car. For more information, visit lizardms.com.

About Lamborghini Newport Beach

Lamborghini Newport Beach is the authorized sales & service franchise for Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. serving Orange County, California.

Representing Lamborghini since 2010, Lamborghini Newport Beach is continuously one of the top US retailers year after year. With many years of combined experience, their team of professionals has all the knowledge and expertise necessary to assist you with purchasing the Lamborghini of your dreams, or properly maintaining the one in your garage. All Lamborghini Newport Beach technicians are fully factory certified, and all sales staff holds master certifications. Their newly opened state of the art facilities are now located at 44 Auto Center Drive, inside the Irvine Auto Center.

