Maintain Your Tires For Safe Driving During Summers

Proper tire maintenance is essential for safe and efficient driving during any season, but it becomes even more crucial during the hot summer months. High temperatures can cause tire pressure to increase, leading to blowouts and decreased fuel efficiency. Additionally, summer driving often involves long road trips, which puts added strain on tires. To ensure that your car’s tires are in good condition this summer, here are some tire maintenance tips to follow:

Check tire pressure regularly

Experts from Total Auto Repair and Tire Service of El Paso state that high temperatures can cause the air inside your tires to expand, increasing tire pressure and potentially leading to a blowout. To avoid this, it’s essential to regularly check your tire pressure throughout the summer months, especially before long drives. You can find the recommended tire pressure for your vehicle in the owner’s manual or inside the driver’s side door. Use a tire pressure gauge to check each tire’s pressure and adjust as needed.

Inspect tires for damage

Heat, road debris, and wear and tear can all cause damage to your tires. Before heading out on summer road trips, inspect your tires for any signs of damage, such as cuts, punctures, or bulges. If you do notice some damage, you need to have your tires inspected by a professional to determine if they need to be repaired or even replaced before your trip. Prompt action matters.

Rotate tires regularly

Rotating your tires regularly helps to ensure even wear and prolongs the life of your tires. Having your tires rotated every 5,000 to 8,000 miles is generally recommended. If you’re planning a long road trip this summer, consider having your tires rotated beforehand to ensure they’re in good condition.

Check tire tread depth

Good tire tread depth is crucial for safe driving, especially in wet conditions. To check your tire tread depth:

Use a penny. Place the penny with Lincoln’s head facing down into the tire’s tread. If you can see the top of Lincoln’s head, it’s time to replace your tires. If you need clarification on the condition of your tires, have them inspected by a professional.

Avoid overloading your vehicle

Summer road trips often involve packing the car with luggage and gear, but avoiding overloading your vehicle is essential. Overloading can strain your tires and increase the risk of a blowout. Check your vehicle’s weight capacity and ensure you stay within it with your cargo.

Keep tires clean

Summer driving can result in dirty tires, but keeping them clean is essential. Dirt and debris can build up on your tires, causing them to wear down faster. You can use mild soap and some water to clean your tires. You need to void using any harsh chemicals or abrasive materials that can damage the rubber.

If you’re not using your car for an extended period, such as during a summer vacation, storing your tires properly is essential. You can store them away from direct sunlight and heat sources in a cool, dry place. Consider using tire covers to protect them from the elements.