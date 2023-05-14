Should You Drive Your Car or Ship It?

When moving to another state, province, or even cross-country, you may consider driving your car all the way through. A long drive sounds exciting but is tiring and not always possible.

In that case, shipping your car by an auto transport company remains the only option. Car shipping is done across states and even cross-country.

Start looking for a car transport company before planning your move. Look at the options to see how you prefer the broker to ship your car and all the costs involved.

Keep reading below to know more about making your move smooth by dealing with your car beforehand.

Advantages of Shipping Over Driving Yourself

First up, when you are traveling by car, it can be exhausting and tiring. Not only that but traveling long distances means spending throughout the journey as well.

You will need to especially make a budget for tolls, gas, food, and lodging on the way if you are driving to a faraway place.

While shipping the car, there is no need to worry about fuel, meals, and hotels. All you pay is the shipping cost.

Shipping is also faster than driving yourself, and you no longer have to worry about taking your car along to travel long distances.

Moreover, driving it will not add extra mileage, wear, or tear to the car.

Disadvantages of Shipping Over Driving

When you ship the car, its pick-up and delivery dates are not guaranteed. The shippers may come to pick it up a little later than when you plan to leave or deliver it before you arrive.

If you choose carrier shipping, both can have disadvantages for your car. Enclosed carrier shipping can be costly, whereas open carrier shipping exposes your car to dust, road debris, and bad weather.

There is a risk of damage to items that remain in the car. Hence, you should carefully research the best auto transport company.

While choosing to drive yourself, you can have a fun, unexpected trip with your family. Also, you have control of the schedule, deciding when you will arrive.

Types of Car Shipping

There are two types of shipping done through brokers to arrange how your car reaches its destination.

Open Shipping

Open car shipping transport is an easy and cheap way to ship your car cross-country or state. The prices are relatively lower because fuel costs are divided among the customers.

Open carrier trucks fit up to eight to ten vehicles, and the hauler makes stops to drop off cargo. That said, the car is exposed to road debris, dust, and unfavorable weather conditions.

Enclosed Shipping

If you have a luxury car, choosing enclosed shipping is a better option.

Enclosed shipping protects your car from dust and debris. You will not have to worry about weather hazards on the way, and your car will be safely delivered to your doorstep.

It is also the safest option if you are relocating your classic car. However, the special treatment means it will be a rather expensive procedure.

What is the Shipping Process?

Researching a Car Shipper: Do your research to find the best package for delivering the car. Check the prices, customer support, and the provider’s reliability.

Get Quotes: Get a quote for Expedited Car Shipping. This is the easiest way to know the prices and compare them with other shippers directly from the website.

Book the shipment: As soon as you find the best prices and reliable company, book the shipment. They will confirm the details with you, and you can start preparing the car.

Prepare the car: Clear the car of any valuables, prepare the paperwork, and inspect any existing damage. Also, keep another set of keys and prepare the car how the company wants you to.

Meet the Driver: The company driver will meet you on the pickup day. They will inspect the vehicle thoroughly to see if it fits for shipping.

Track Your Vehicle: A good car shipping provider will give you tracking details of the vehicle. They may also give you details about your vehicle en route through a customer service representative.

What To Do Once Your Car is Received?

Your car delivery may be a day or two late due to weather conditions, unprecedented changes, or traffic. Nonetheless, when you receive it safely, inspect it first.

Check if there is some damage that occurred during shipping.

Also, do not forget to take a short drive even if the driver is in a hurry. A short drive can highlight mechanical damage to wheel components.

If there is no problem, pay off the remaining bill.

Conclusion

Your car is an expensive commodity that shouldn’t be risked at all. Choose a reliable car shipping provider that can be trusted with your vehicle and does not have any hidden fees.

Also, do not go for the cheapest provider but one with reasonable rates and years of experience. Sending your car away for shipment is a risk, but ensure on your end that it will be worth taking.