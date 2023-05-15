Stay Alert and Focused: Tips for Avoiding Distracted Driving Accidents

Distracted driving is the scourge of road users and pedestrians everywhere. The problem is that we are all guilty f becoming distracted from time to time but are often blissfully unaware of just how dangerous it can be. Distracted driving is responsible for an estimated 3,000 deaths annually, according to some studies, which is a truly astronomical figure when you think about how simple the remedy is. Nevertheless, the world has made it increasingly more challenging to keep our eyes on the road and off other issues which might surround us when we drive. This article will look at the most common sources of distraction and provide tips for avoiding them so that you can go about your day without worrying that you’ll unwittingly participate in a dramatic shift in the trajectory of another person’s life.

Make Sure To Get Adequate Sleep Before Driving

Being fatigued behind the wheel is not just unforgettable; it can be potentially fatal. Numerous studies have indicated that a high level of fatigue is no different than being drunk while driving, which should reveal how serious this issue is. Not only will you risk causing death or injury to yourself or another person, but according to this auto accident attorney based in Denver, you may be on the line for an enormous payout if you are deemed to be at fault and have a tort case initiated against you. While your insurance will likely pay for it, it will cost you dearly when you come to renew. Even though you have to get up and drive to work every day, no matter how little sleep you got the night before, it’s still in your best interest to try and get as much rest as possible. Additionally, if you know you are traveling a long distance, you should plan your route to allow for regular stops where you can rest and recharge your batteries, ready for the next leg.

Utilize Hands-Free Technology For Phone Calls

Pretty much all modern cars have some way to connect your phone via Bluetooth, the central stereo system, and use it to talk without using your hands. However, if you don’t have this available, a myriad of Bluetooth headsets on the market will enable you to speak with anyone at any time and don’t cost the earth. In fact, some nations worldwide have made it illegal to use your phone while driving; the US remains an outsider in this regard. While the reasons for this are not up for debate in this post, plenty of research has indicated that phone usage while operating a vehicle can significantly hamper your driving ability. Moreover, these studies aren’t focused on the conversation itself; (discussed later) but on the actual fact of holding the phone itself.

Connect Your Devices To Your Car Via Apple Carplay Or Android Auto

Continuing on from the discussion of hands-free operation, if you are lucky enough to have bought a new car within the past few years, it’s likely it will include a console with either Apple Carplay Or Android Auto integrated into the system. These are their respective companies’ attempts at helping you connect your iOS or Android device to your car and use it via the central console as an extension of your phone. While you might think this is related to the previous point, it allows you to do so much more without ever needing to touch your phone. For instance, you can control your music playlists via whatever streaming app you use, use a mapp application for navigation, and of course, still quickly answer calls.

If You Receive An Important Call, Pull Over (Even If You’re Hands-Free)

Accepting the hands-free lifestyle is one thing, but you also need to factor in the types of conversations you are having. While it’s typically fine to answer a call from your spouse asking about buying laundry detergent on the way back from work, if you find yourself in a particularly heated discussion, you may discover your ability to control your vehicle greatly diminished. If this is the case, you really must find a safe place to pull over where you can continue your conversation without endangering the lives of other road users.

Your Life Is More Important Than Eating While Driving

We’ve all been there and are guilty of scoffing the occasional Mc Donalds egg and sausage McMuffin and gulping back that lukewarm coffee while we drearily make our way to work each morning. Do yourself a favor and give yourself enough time to eat your food as it should be eaten, with love, care, and attention. If you desperately need to eat within a deadline and want to use the drive-through to expedite the process, pull up in the car park and eat whatever you have to eat before heading off.

Stay Focused On The Road And Avoid Daydreaming (Easier Said Than Done But Vital)

As the heading suggests, this is often far more challenging than you might imagine, purely because it can be difficult to catch yourself in the act of daydreaming before something happens, which snaps you out of it. In most cases, it will be the feeling of the rumble strips through your steering wheel as you begin to veer off the road; in other cases, it will be a fender bender or something more serious. Generally speaking, daydreaming will result from a lack of sleep, but in others, it could be from boredom or something more serious. If you catch your mind wandering away, it might be prudent to pull over, stretch your legs and get some rest before continuing your journey.

Keep Your Vehicle Well Maintained

There is no excuse for not keeping tabs on your vehicle. You can forgive tiredness from a lack of sleep; you can even forgive snacking on the occasional candy bar, but those who don’t keep their car in good working order perhaps should be off the road. No one expects you to retrain as a mechanic, but simple things like ensuring your tires have enough tread and that your lights are functioning are basic things anyone can do.

It’s no great secret that almost all drivers, regardless of competency, become distracted at one point or another; this is the human condition. However, it is the steps you take going forward that will define how safe you are on the road. By heeding the tips here, you will help to keep your life safe and those of other people who may unwittingly become victims ott your inability to take control of your life.