Ross Chastain – Tyson 250 Race Advance

Tyson 250 | North Wilkesboro Speedway (250 Laps / 156.2 Miles)

Saturday, May 20 | North Wilkesboro, North Carolina | 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain (Alva, Florida) | Crew Chief: Mike Hillman Jr.

The No. 41 Truck Last Race at Darlington Raceway: In his Lee Petty throwback scheme, Ross Chastain picked up a 13th -place finish to move the No, 41 Silverado into 14th-place in the owner point standings.

Chastain on Last Race at Darlington Raceway: “It was an honor to run a Lee Petty throwback scheme this past weekend at Darlington Raceway. We struggled to get the balance right on our No. 41 WWEX Racing/ #ClickItDontRiskIt Chevrolet Silverado all night. But, the guys and girls at Niece eMotorsports never gave up and we scored a solid 12th-place finish.”

Chastain on Saturday’s Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway: “It’s going to be a historic weekend with NASCAR returning to North Wilkesboro Speedway. I’m excited to have the opportunity to run the No, 41 WWEX Racing Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports and get as many laps as possible at this bucket list track.”

On the Truck: Chastain’s No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S. , with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.