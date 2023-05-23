Carson Hocevar – NC Education Lottery 200 Race Advance

North Carolina Education Lottery 200 | Charlotte Motor Speedway (134 Laps / 201 Miles)

Friday, May 26 | Concord, North Carolina | 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Michigan) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

North Wilkesboro Recap: After running two late model races earlier in the week and over 50 laps in NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series practice, it was safe to say Carson Hocevar had some of the most laps at North Wilkesboro Speedway heading into the Truck Series race. Hocevar was at the top of the chart in practice and qualified second for the Tyson 250. The 20 year-old driver secured his second top-five finish in as many weeks and moved up to 11th in the driver point standings.

Hocevar on Last Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway: “That was some of the most fun I’ve had racing in the Truck Series ever. The old surface provided very old-school racing and we all had to take care of our tires and trucks throughout the race. It was nice to get another top-five finish and finish up front in both stages to rebound in the standings.”

Hocevar at Charlotte Motor Speedway: Hocevar has impressed at Charlotte Motor Speedway in his young career, leading 62 laps in just two starts at the 1.5-mile track. The Michigan-native finished runner-up in 2021 and 16th in 2022 after leading with a handful of laps to go. The No. 42 team has qualified inside the top-10 for both races with Hocevar behind the wheel and look to continue the strong runs this weekend.

Hocevar on Friday’s Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway: “Charlotte is another one of those tracks we have circled on our calendar after our strong runs as an organization the past two years. In 2021, we came so close and last year was heartbreaking. With two good runs in the past two weeks, I’m hoping our team can build on our momentum and have another good day in Charlotte.”

Honoring a Hero: eam owner Al Niece, a United States Marine Corps veteran, selected a fallen military member to appear on the passenger side of each truck at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Sergeant Lee Jarvis from the US Marine Corps will ride alongside Hocevar’s No. 42 Silverado Friday night as we pay tribute to the ones who paid the ultimate price for freedom. Jarvis was a member of the US Marine Corps for two years, spending 320 days in Vietnam before his death on September 7, 1967.

On the Truck: Hocevar’s No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S. , with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.