TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Charlotte Motor Speedway

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

Coca-Cola 600

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Concord, North Carolina

May 28, 2023

NASCAR AT ‘HOME’ FOR TRIPLEHEADER

With the return of NASCAR’s Memorial Day tradition, NASCAR’s three national series will come together for a tripleheader race weekend at one of the most historic venues in the sport’s history – Charlotte Motor Speedway. ‘America’s Home for Racing’, the 1.5-mile oval holds one of the NASCAR Cup Series’ (NCS) oldest and most prestigious races – the Coca-Cola 600. A crown jewel event, Sunday’s 400-lap, 600-mile race marks the longest race on the series’ schedule to close out the day famously known as the ‘Greatest Day in Motorsports’.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) will drop the green flag on the tripleheader race weekend in Friday’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200. Chevrolet will look to keep its hot streak alive with the manufacturer heading into the race weekend looking for its fourth-consecutive NCTS victory this season. Returning from an off-weekend, the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ (NXS) season continues with Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 – marking the series’ halfway point in the 2023 regular-season.

‘GREATEST DAY IN MOTORSPORTS’ HITS HOME FOR CHEVROLET

The Sunday of Memorial Day weekend has historically been considered the ‘Greatest Day in Motorsports’. Packed with three of the most iconic races in motorsports, the day kicks-off with the Monaco Grand Prix (Formula One), followed by the Indianapolis 500 (INDYCAR) and the Coca-Cola 600 (NASCAR). Unique to its competitors, Chevrolet is the only manufacturer that competes in the two U.S.-based marquee events.

Along with its series-leading 25 all-time Coca-Cola 600 victories, Chevrolet also has a history of success in ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ – registering 11 all-time Indianapolis 500 victories. General Motors brand Oldsmobile has also accounted for five wins in the prestigious event.

LEADING THE WAY

With more than six decades of history in NASCAR, Charlotte Motor Speedway has hosted 124 races for NASCAR’s premier series – the fourth most of any circuit in series’ history. Chevrolet planted early roots in the sport’s legacy at the 1.50-mile North Carolina venue with Joe Lee Johnson driving Chevrolet to the victory in the series’ inaugural 600-mile race (June 19, 1960).

Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 47 all-time NCS wins at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The most recent of those triumphs came in the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 by Kyle Larson and the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team. Setting up to what turned into a career season for the 30-year-old California native, Larson’s triumph delivered the Bowtie brand its 25th trip to victory lane in the crown jewel event – a manufacturer-leading feat.



CONQUERING IN CROWN JEWEL

Contested in the epicenter of NASCAR, the Coca-Cola 600 is a crown jewel victory that holds a special place on the resume of some of the sport’s greatest drivers. NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip leads the series with five career Coca-Cola 600 victories – all recorded in a Chevrolet-powered machine. Career Chevrolet driver Jimmie Johnson sits next on that list with four triumphs in the event. The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion will have the chance to tie Waltrip’s all-time win record this weekend as the 47-year-old California native is slated to make his next start behind the wheel of the No. 84 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Camaro ZL1 in Sunday’s event.



GOING THE DISTANCE

On the horizon of the longest race of the year, Team Chevy drivers have proven success in the NASCAR Cup Series’ endurance-based events. Since the debut of the Next Gen vehicles at the beginning of the 2022 season, there have been nine races that have a scheduled distance of 500 miles or more, with Team Chevy drivers accounting for triumphs in seven of those events. In fact, the manufacturer has taken the victory in the series’ past five consecutive long-distance races – each recorded by a different Team Chevy driver:

Talladega Superspeedway (521 miles; April 23, 2023): Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Camaro ZL1

Daytona International Speedway (530 miles; Feb. 19, 2023): Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Camaro ZL1

Talladega Superspeedway (500 miles; Oct. 2, 2022): Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1

Texas Motor Speedway (501 miles; Sept. 25, 2022): Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Camaro ZL1

Darlington Raceway (501 miles; Sept. 4, 2022): Erik Jones, No. 43 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Camaro ZL1

CHASING BACK-TO-BACK AT CHARLOTTE

Chevrolet heads into the weekend not only as the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ most recent winner, but also the series’ defending winner at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Looking for his first win of the season, Josh Berry and the No. 8 JR Motorsports Camaro SS team will look to repeat their 2022 performance at the 1.5-mile North Carolina oval and make it back-to-back trips to victory lane in Saturday’s 200-lap event. The NXS made its debut at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 1982. Chevrolet’s first triumph in the series at the track came in 1991 – recorded by Dale Earnhardt Sr. In the series’ 77-race history at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Chevrolet has amassed 22 all-time NXS wins at the track.

Josh Berry, No. 8 JR Motorsports Camaro SS

Charlotte Motor Speedway – May 28, 2022

THREE-IN-A-ROW AND COUNTING

The Bowtie brand has hit a stride in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series unlike its manufacturer competitors with Kyle Larson’s triumph at North Wilkesboro Speedway marking the third consecutive victory for the Silverado RST this season. The manufacturer sits at an impressive winning percentage of 60 percent with five different Team Chevy drivers winning a combined six of the series’ 10 races this season. In 20 NCTS appearances at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Chevrolet has found victory lane a series-leading 11 times – most recently one year ago with NCS regular Ross Chastain driving the No. 41 Silverado RST for Niece Motorsports to the win.

BOWTIE BULLETS:

· Victories by active Chevrolet drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Jimmie Johnson – eight (series-leading; 2016, 2014, 2009, 2005 sweep, 2004 sweep, 2003)

Kyle Larson – one (2021)

Chase Elliott – one (2020)

Kyle Busch – one (2018)

Austin Dillon – one (2017)

· Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 25 all-time Coca-Cola 600 victories, most recently by Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson (May 2021).

· NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip leads the series with five career Coca-Cola 600 victories. Currently sitting second on event’s all-time wins list with four triumphs, Jimmie Johnson could potentially tie Waltrip’s win record in Sunday’s 600-mile race.

· 10 drivers in series’ history recorded their first career NASCAR Cup Series win at Charlotte Motor Speedway – most recently by Team Chevy’s Austin Dillon (No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet) in the 2017 Coca-Cola 600.

· Only three drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series are repeat winners this season, all coming from Team Chevy (William Byron – Las Vegas, Phoenix & Darlington; Kyle Larson – Richmond & Martinsville; Kyle Busch – Auto Club and Talladega).

· In 13 points-paying NASCAR Cup Series race this season, Chevrolet continues to lead the series in wins (eight), top-fives (30), top-10s (55), stage wins (14) and laps led (1,748).

· Chevrolet leads the series in wins across all three NASCAR national series this season with eight victories in 13 NASCAR Cup Series races, seven victories in 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series races and six wins in 10 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races – all with a win percentage of more than 50%.

· With Grant Enfinger’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win at Kansas Speedway, GMS Racing is tied with Kevin Harvick Incorporated as the winningest Chevrolet organization in NCTS history with 43 all-time wins.

· Chevrolet’s series-leading eight NASCAR Cup Series wins this season have been recorded by drivers from three different Chevrolet teams: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (JTG Daugherty Racing), Kyle Busch (Richard Childress Racing), William Byron and Kyle Larson (Hendrick Motorsports).

· Chevrolet drivers have recorded 14 of the 26 NASCAR Cup Series stage wins this season: William Byron (six; series-leading), Ross Chastain (five), Kyle Larson (two) and Chase Elliott (one).

· Chevrolet continues to sit atop the manufacturer points standings in all three NASCAR national series, leading by 38 points in the NASCAR Cup Series, 36 points in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and 30 points in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

· With its 41 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer’s Championships, 33 NASCAR Cup Series Driver’s Championships, and 841 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, Chevrolet continues to hold the title of winningest brand in NASCAR Cup Series history.



TUNE IN:

· NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600

Sunday, May 28, at 6 p.m. ET

(FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)

· NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300

Saturday, May 27, at 1 p.m. ET

(FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)

· NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: North Carolina Education Lottery 200

Friday, May 26, at 8:30 p.m. ET

(FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)



QUOTABLE QUOTES:

ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 ADVENTHEALTH CAMARO ZL1

How do you prepare for the Coke 600?

“This is the longest race of the year and preparation begins well before the weekend to hydrate and be able to sustain a solid pace for such a long race. It’s so easy to think this is just another race weekend but you have to always have in your mind that there is a fourth stage and you still want to be as focused in that stage as you were in the first. It’s actually a really important race to have something to snack on in the car during the race. I typically have some sort of protein bar that I can eat during a stage break just to try and keep my stamina up. The weather plays a big role in the race too. Sometimes it’s really hot and it’s a lot easier to get worn out and other times the temperature is pretty mild.”

What would it mean to win at Charlotte?

“We led a bunch of laps last year at this race and I hope to repeat the same this year. Phil Surgen and the guys continue to bring me fast cars and my pit crew is very consistent and helps me out on pit road. It would be awesome to go to victory lane at Charlotte for the 600 mile race because it’s so close to the shop and it’s one of the marquee events of the year.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BASS PRO SHOPS CAMARO ZL1

“My two favorite races of the year are the Daytona 500 and Coca-Cola 600. Charlotte is a body killer. It’s a rough track. 600 miles there is a grind and I really love that race. I was able to win the Coca-Cola 600 in 2017 and very close last year to getting another win. Hopefully, Charlotte Motor Speedway owes us one more and we can go and get it done. You just know after years of being in the 600 and being able to win that race you are in for the long haul, it’s a grind because it’s so long, and mentally you must stay in it to have a chance to win. It all comes down to that last 100 miles. It’s probably the most challenging 100 miles we race all year. Leading up to 600 miles you have to be flawless. It’s a mental and physical task. The Coca-Cola 600 is a great race to be a part of.”

You think about the cool trophies NASCAR has, how does the Coca-Cola machine you won in 2017 Rank up there?

“It’s an awesome trophy. It’s a throwback with that fridge. Coca-Cola does such a great job of bringing something unique to us drivers to win. I’m proud that I have one and I want to win another.”

What does it mean to you to be able to do things with Coca-Cola at Charlotte Motor Speedway and to be a winner of the Coca-Cola 600?

“It’s a special weekend for the Coca-Cola racing family, obviously, I’m always carrying the red label and Coca-Cola. It’s a fight to see who wins it from the Coke family and hopefully, the No. 3 Chevrolet takes it home for them.”

You’ve found success at Charlotte Motor Speedway, what is it about that track that suits your driving style?

“I had a test one year there and I felt good about my arch in turn 3. I think the biggest thing as a kid was, I always sat in the condo in turn 1 and watched Jimmie Johnson win a lot of races there. I know where the car needs to be, and car placement is key there.”

KYLE BUSCH, NO. 8 ALSCO UNIFORMS CAMARO ZL1

Your victory in the 2018 Coca-Cola 600 was one of the most dominating performances of your career. How special is that win?

“To me the 2018 Coca-Cola 600 is one of the most dominant performances of my career and I think it’s a very special one. I say that because we led so much of that race and had such a fast car, a dominating car, and our team did everything perfectly. During that race they had PJ-1 sprayed down and a lot of guys were running in the PJ-1 to make time. Our stuff was good and we were so fast that we didn’t even have to use it and run in it. We could beat everybody outside of it and that really helped our tire life and our long run speed where people would wear their tires out in the glue and just take life out of their tires by having to run up there. That was a really cool win and that was the final track that I needed to get a points-paying win at that was still on the schedule. I accomplished winning at every single venue on the schedule at that point and time and it was really cool to have that honor.”

Since there is only one race each season on the Charlotte oval, does that make it extra special when you perform well?

“With only going to the oval once I think it just makes it extra special and because it’s the Coca-Cola 600. You still look at that race as one of the bucket list races of the season, one of the crown jewels, and so you definitely want to win that one. I think that race really means a lot, especially on Memorial Day weekend.”

You will recognize fallen service member Jack William Roper at the Coca-Cola 600. Mr. Roper is a native of Salt Lake City, Utah and during World War II he served as a radio technician second class aboard the USS Mahan (DD 364), a destroyer that played a pivotal role in the Pacific theater. What does it mean to you to honor men like Mr. Roper each year?

“I enjoy the fallen service member program that NASCAR does by putting the name to recognize a fallen service member on the windshield. I feel as though when you win that’s extra special to the families that are there. You get a chance to honor them and celebrate with them and have them be in victory lane with you. That’s really, really fun. We did that in 2018 and it was super cool. It’s not that easy to win, so you’d love to be able to reward those families, but you also tell them how appreciative you are. This year we get a chance to work with Jack William Roper family who is a native of Salt Lake City, Utah. It’s going to be really cool to honor him and his family.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA PATRIOTIC CAMARO ZL1

Elliott on looking ahead to the longest race of the season:

“It is a long race, but it doesn’t necessarily feel much different to me. Don’t get me wrong, it is a long race. It can certainly drag on. I just feel like when you are in the heat of the moment, racing and focused and set on a goal, it doesn’t really seem a lot different. Winning the Coca-Cola 600 is certainly a box I’d like to check and we’ve come close once or twice. I think we have as good a shot as anyone this weekend.”

ALAN GUSTAFSON, CREW CHIEF, NO. 9 NAPA PATRIOTIC CAMARO ZL1

Gustafson on preparing for the longest race of the year:

“All of the components in the car are pretty standard, so you just want to make sure you have it all in good condition and dot all your i’s and cross your t’s. There’s not much we can do to the car itself. I think the biggest thing is just the opportunity you have over the course of the event. There’s more pit stops, there’s more restarts, there’s more strategy calls and there’s more laps. There’s more everything. Preparing for that and being able to keep yourself in good position. Not making mistakes or get yourself behind or get yourself in trouble. Mentally you need to be ready for how long that race really is and how much focus it takes, I think it’s pretty crucial, not only from the team side, but for Chase (Elliott) and for the pit crew.”

Gustafson on the team’s second mile-and-a-half start with Elliott behind the wheel this season:

“Kansas (Speedway) was an important race for us because it just took us a while to kind of get back in the flow (after Chase’s return). Kansas was one of the first races I feel like that we got to where we needed to be and focused on the right things. We executed the race for the most part, we were competitive and towards the front. I feel like from there on, you need to continue to perform at higher levels. So, I think we need to be better yet. Charlotte (Motor Speedway) is a good place to be able to do that and build off of our Kansas performance.”

AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 16 ACTION INDUSTRIES CAMARO ZL1

“Memorial Day weekend is always a special weekend at the track. What we are representing is bigger than the race and we’ll take a lot of pride in having our patriotic No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet on track this weekend to honor those that made the ultimate sacrifice serving our country. This is the longest race we have so it’s a mental and physical challenge, but it’s also a race that can be very enjoyable as well if it goes well. I’m excited to be back to run the 600.”

NOAH GRAGSON, NO. 42 BLACK RIFLE COFFEE COMPANY CAMARO ZL1

“This is a special weekend for everyone. The Coca-Cola 600 is a great race for the fans and it’s a ‘home’ race for the team. We have a special tribute on the car with Gunnery Sgt. Menusa which has special meaning to everyone at Black Rifle Coffee Company. I am thankful to all who have served and to meet the Gold Star families who are guests of our team this weekend. My family will be in town too, so I’m looking forward to the 600. We have had great cars on these types of tracks, it’s a long race and we plan to go the distance.”

ERIK JONES, NO. 43 U.S. AIR FORCE CAMARO ZL1

“Charlotte will be fun, the Coke 600 is one of my favorite races of the year for a couple of reasons, honoring the troops on Memorial Day weekend and to be able to represent the life of Major Del Bagno is something that is hard to put into words. Having a sponsor as important as the United States Air Force representing our Chevrolet is something that not a lot of people have the opportunity to do, and I have been very appreciative of the relationships we have developed over the years and hope to continue that. The 600 miles endurance race is fun and always a good time, we ran well last year, and we usually run well in Charlotte, but this is considered one of the “Crown Jewels” for us drivers, last year was intense and was over a five-hour race, it was one of, if not the longest Coke 600 in history. I am excited for that whole week, memorial day weekend is one of my favorite parts of the year and I am honored to have legacy of Major Del Bagno on our Camaro.”

RICKY STENHOUSE JR., NO. 47 KROGER / COCA-COLA CAMARO ZL1

“We remember those who answered the call of duty with immeasurable selflessness and the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. We honor our fallen soldiers this Memorial Day weekend, and we humbly unite to remember them with reverence.

I ran my first ever Cup race at Charlotte Motor Speedway and it’s a track I’ve always ran well at. Last year, we had a competitive race car. We would love to have a shot at winning this crown jewel of the sport. We have a good shot based on how we ran at Dover (Motor Speedway) and Darlington (Raceway). We feel like that will translate to Charlotte.”

JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 84 CLUB WYNDHAM CAMARO ZL1

“It is great being back in Charlotte, it’s been a while. I’ve had so much success over the years at this track, it’s so special to me. This weekend is so important to so many, and I always treasure the time we get to spend with the families of the fallen soldiers who are on our race cars. I hope to have a good solid race this weekend, as last time out (COTA) I didn’t even get to take a lap. Happy to have Club Wyndham on the car this weekend and as soon as we are finished in Charlotte I will be heading to France and fulfilling another bucket list item – the 24 Hours of Le Mans.”

DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 JOCKEY CAMARO ZL1

Did you gain momentum at North Wilkesboro?

“The No. 99 team has had a lot of speed lately, but we haven’t had the execution and the results. We’ve been very tough on ourselves. It was good to go to North Wilkesboro, get the pole with the pit crew, win our heat race, lead a bunch of laps and have a lot of fun. Hopefully, we can keep it going this weekend in the Coca-Cola 600 Sunday.”

What is the key to success in such a long race as the Coca-Cola 600?

“As a driver, your goal is to be as fresh at the end of the race as you are at the beginning. That’s important. It isn’t about making it to the end of the race. It’s about being at your best at the end and taking advantage of other drivers who are tired.”

How do you prepare for Sunday?

“As a human being you try and perform at 100 percent the entire time, but when you’re running a marathon, you’re not going to be as strong in the last 30 minutes. That’s normal. Fatigue is setting in, your muscles are tired, you’re running out of fluid, and you’re hungry. Racing is the same way, especially in the Coca-Cola 600. We start running out of energy and you’re mind gets tired after four hours of racing. But I look to this race as a marathon, and you have to be on top of your game for the last part of this race. So, I always try to keep that in my mind when I’m in the car. This isn’t a sprint, it’s a marathon.”

GRANT ENFINGER, NO. 23 CHAMPION POWER EQUIPMENT SILVERADO RST

What makes Charlotte Motor Speedway such a challenging racetrack?

“Charlotte is a pretty unique mile-and-a-half racetrack considering how bumpy it is. I guess it’s because the track was built on a landfill; but there are just so many violent bumps around that place, especially going off into turn 3. You’ve gotta have a truck good enough to be able to maneuver through those and still be able to get to the bottom if you need to. The past few years, we’ve had the track compound which has given us more of an outside groove there than what we’ve had in years past.

In order to win the race, you’ve got to be able to run well on the bottom of the track as well as up on the top. I feel like Charlotte is probably one of the trickiest tracks on the schedule in terms of how much the weather conditions from the daytime practice to the nighttime race change the handling characteristics for us. It’s a really fun place when you’re dialed in, but it is easy to miss the setup there and have a long night. Hensley and I have worked hard at this place and I’m sure we will unload our Champion Power Equipment Chevy with a good package. We’re taking the same truck that we won Kansas with, so hopefully we can go out there and contend for another win with it on Friday night.”

RAJAH CARUTH, NO. 24 WENDELL SCOTT FOUNDATION SILVERADO RST

This will be your third time pulling double duty with the Truck and Xfinity car, how much of a benefit has that been for you in the past?

“Running double duty in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and Xfinity Series is going to be a big help especially when it comes to having the extra track time. I’ve been to Charlotte before, both in the ARCA Menards Series last season and in testing the Xfinity car earlier this year. To be the first one on the racetrack and know where I need to place the vehicle as well as knowing what parts of the surface have the grip and where it’s going to be optimal to run for lap time will be very beneficial. I feel good about getting a good result for everyone at the Wendell Scott Foundation and all the men and woman on my No. 24 Chevy team. We’ve had really good pace the past few weeks but have only had one decent result to show for it, so we’ll just keep it going and give it our all this weekend.”

DANIEL DYE, NO. 43 RACETOSTOPSUICIDE.COM SILVERADO RST

Since you’ve raced at Charlotte Motor Speedway before, what are some of the unique characteristics of this track that separates it from most intermediates?

“Yeah, I’m really looking forward to getting to Charlotte since I’ve raced there before and already have a couple of mile-and-a-half races under my belt in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Charlotte is different compared to a lot of these other places because it’s very bumpy and rough. I know the GMS Racing team has had some success there in the past, and based off of what we were able to learn in Kansas a few weeks ago I think Blake and the rest of our No. 43 crew guys will bring us a fast truck to compete with.”

CHASE PURDY, NO. 4 BAMA BUGGIES SILVERADO RST

You’ve had three top-10 finishes on mile-and-half tracks this year. Are you looking forward to Friday?

“I’m excited to get to Charlotte and the chance to race on another mile-and-a-half track. We’ve shown a lot of speed and we’ve had some good runs on those types of tracks this year. Our most recent one, I thought we had a truck capable of winning and just some unfortunate things happened. Hoping to change some of that luck around and have a good weekend!”

Is the Charlotte race one of the bigger races on the Truck Series schedule?

“Charlotte is always a big one because everyone wants to win at home. This race is in everybody’s back yard and to win this one it would be really special. It makes a statement to go out and win in front of everybody in your back yard. I’ll have a lot of family and friends at the track so this will be a big weekend for us.”

Does the first race of the Triple Truck Challenge make it an even bigger race?

“Obviously everybody wants to make as much money as they can on a normal weekend but since this is one of the Triple Truck Challenge races it definitely ups the stakes a little bit. I’m going to approach the weekend like it’s a normal race, go out there and try to put everything together and win. Our trucks are fast enough to do it, we just need to limit our mistakes.”

JACK WOOD, NO. 51 EBERLESTOCK SILVERADO RST

Are you looking forward to getting back behind the wheel at Charlotte after recently having a break in your Truck Series schedule?

“Yeah, I’m looking forward to Charlotte. I think more so than any place that I’ve raced at this year it is more of a driver’s race track — it’s easier to gain and lose track position. It should be a better race for us. Having this break on my schedule since Texas I’ve been able to take advantage of being behind the scenes and seeing how the crew chief and the team operate and I think that will help improve our communication moving forward. We’ll be better now than we were before and I’m looking forward to it. It’ll be a busy day Friday as I’m doing double duty running the ARCA Race as well. With being out of the truck for a while running that race will help me knock some of the rust off and I’ll have more track time than most of the guys in the Truck Series. I’m just going to have to be on point with understanding the two different balances of the vehicles and not getting the driving styles mixed up between the two of them.”

Talk about the paint scheme you are running as part of NASCAR Salutes.

“It’s exciting to have Eberlestock back on the truck for a second time this year, this time with the Green Beret Foundation as well as Montana Knife Company as associate partners. The paint scheme turned out really cool. This weekend is a big one for our country and especially the sport of NASCAR. It’ll be exciting to have them there and to honor those that made the ultimate sacrifice. My helmet also has a special scheme — stay tuned to my social channels as we are going to be doing a special giveaway and some other cool stuff.”



Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships:

Total (1949-2022): 41

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-15)

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2021, 2022

Drivers Championships:

Total (1949-2021): 33

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005-11)

Most Recent: Kyle Larson (2021)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2020, 2021

Event Victories:

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 (2007)

2023 STATISTICS:

Wins: 8

Poles: 4

Laps Led: 1,748

Top-five finishes: 30

Top-10 finishes: 55

Stage wins: 14

· Ross Chastain – 5 (Daytona), (Auto Club x2), (Dover), (Darlington)

· William Byron – 6 (Las Vegas x2), (Phoenix), (COTA), (Richmond), (Dover)

· Kyle Larson – 2 (Phoenix), (Bristol Dirt)

· Chase Elliott – 1 (Talladega)

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 841 (1949 to date)

Poles won to date: 738

Laps led to date: 247,292

Top-five finishes to date: 4,251

Top-10 finishes to date: 8,767

Total NASCAR Cup Wins by Corporation, 1949 to Date:

General Motors: 1,175 Chevrolet: 841 Pontiac: 154 Oldsmobile: 115 Buick: 65 Ford: 821 Ford: 721 Mercury: 96 Lincoln: 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: 467 Dodge: 217 Plymouth: 191 Chrysler: 59 Toyota: 174





