100K Badlands Bronco Build | Stage 1 Reveal

Turn5, Inc. Builds Anticipation for its Current Sweeps

PAOLI, Pa. (May 29th, 2023) – Aftermarket parts authority Turn5, Inc. (T5) unveils Stage 1 of its 2023 Badlands Ford Bronco build, coined “The Gator.” T5 is transforming the 2023 Bronco with mods totaling more than 100K which will then be given to the winner of its current sweepstakes ending September 30th, 2023. Customers can head to the “Gator” build pages below for a full rundown of Phase 1 including details on how they can increase their chance to drive away a winner.

According to T5, “This beast is ready to conquer any terrain and turn heads wherever it goes.” With the Gator theme in mind, T5 began the build by installing a PPF wrap over an Eruption Green Bronco resulting in a distinct satin sheen. With color and paint protection dialed in, it was time to get to work installing the other foundation pieces. Highlights of Phase 1 include Icon Vehicle Dynamic’s Stage 6 suspension lift, Mickey Thompson 37″ tires, Black Rhino wheels, and Air Design fender flares.

Phase 1 of the ultimate adventure machine is out! Customers of T5’s subsidiaries ExtremeTerrain.com (XT) and AmericanTrucks.com (AT) are invited to visit the respective YouTube channels to watch the video release and/or read all about it on the pages below.

T5’s 100K Custom 2023 Bronco Giveaway is accepting entries until September 30th, 2023. For every qualifying dollar spent on either XT or AT, participants will receive one entry into the draw up to a maximum of 10,000 entries per person, per email address. T5 is set to announce the winner on October 31, 2023.

ExtremeTerrain: https://www.extremeterrain.com/gator-build-1.html

AmericanTrucks: https://www.americantrucks.com/gator-build-1.html

