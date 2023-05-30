LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Coca-Cola 600

Noah Gragson, No. 42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 28TH

FINISH: 36TH

POINTS: 32ND

Noah Gragson suffered a mechanical failure at Lap 117 ending his day.

Post-Race Quotes: “Bummer day for the No. 42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevy team. We made it through the first stage clean. Something went through the radiator. We replaced the radiator and the motor blew up. Just frustrating. Thank you to Black Rifle Coffee Company and the Menusa family for coming out here. Wish we could have had a better run for them, but it was an honor to have GySgt. Menusa on the windshield. It makes this weekend all worth it. Wish we could have given him and his family a better run, but we’ll try again at St. Louis.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 United States Air Force Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 26TH

FINISH: 32ND

POINTS: 27TH

Erik Jones finished the race 59 laps down due to an earlier incident where the No. 43 suffered damage to the radiator. The team replaced it and sent Jones back out for the remainder of the event.

Post-Race Quotes: “We had a fast No. 43 U.S. Air Force Chevy, but nothing to really show for it. Appreciate the U.S. Air Force and their support, as well as the family of Major Del Bagno. Just hate that we had the radiator issue, but hopefully we’ll go to St. Louis with the same speed and have a good day.”

Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Club Wyndham Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 37TH

FINISH: 37TH

POINTS: 39TH

Jimmie Johnson was caught up in an accident on Lap 115 which ended his day.

Post-Race quotes: “I just didn’t know we were put in that three-wide situation. There were a bunch of us cars that were wrecked and just trying to limp it home. Unfortunately I ended up in a situation I wasn’t aware of and got turned around. It’s a bummer for the Murphy family, the family of Sgt. Frederick and for the No. 84 Club Wyndham Chevy team.”

