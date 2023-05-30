Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Fr8Auctions.com Ford Team World Wide Technology Raceway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Michael McDowell and Fr8Auctions.com reunite as they head to the World Wide Technology (WWT) Raceway in Madison, Illinois for Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300.

Fr8Auctions.com, the Atlanta-based Asset Liquidation Firm that auctions excess freight inventory, returns as the primary partner of the No. 34 Ford Mustang. Fr8Auctions is an anchor partner of McDowell and Front Row Motorsports (FRM).

The No. 34 Fr8Auctions.com Ford will also carry the #BraveLikeWyatt decals. Wyatt is an inspiration to FRM. Wyatt was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome and had a heart transplant early in his life. He was then diagnosed with cancer and chemotherapy unfortunately damaged his heart. Wyatt passed, but his legacy lives today through #BraveLikeWyatt and the Be Your Own Hero Foundation. The Foundation aids families who have children in hospital care. Fans are encouraged to visit and donate at www.bravelikewyatt.com.

Cup activity will begin with practice and qualifying on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. ET. The 240-lap race is scheduled for Sunday, June 4th at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

COMPETITION NOTES

McDowell and the No. 34 Fr8Auctions.com Ford team head to the World Wide Technology Raceway looking to better last year’s 18th-place result.

The team led 34 laps last season and nearly won a stage. The team was shuffled back late in the race and now want to get back to the track and complete their success.

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON

“How this race went for Michael, this is how we feel right now. We have good speed, good races, but need to get to the finish with a better result. We need to run an entire race in the top-10. We don’t want to keep shuffling through the field.”

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL

“This is track where we know a good finish is possible. We were fast last year, but we just need to close it out. The cars are fast and our Fr8Auctions.com Ford Mustang will hopefully be good on Sunday.

“It’s just the smallest things in these races that really determine so much. Just having a clean race should put us in a good spot at the end.

“Every year, each race we race for Wyatt and the Be Your Own Hero Foundation. And, for us, it’s important to bring awareness and ask fans to donate if they can. It’s such a wonderful cause.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.