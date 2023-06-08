Joe Graf Jr. | RSS Racing Sonoma Raceway June NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

RSS Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway | DoorDash 250

Fast Facts

No. 38 RSS Racing Team:

Driver: Joe Graf Jr.

Primary Partner(s): No. 38 ArmsList.com Ford Mustang

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Steve Addington

Spotter: Joe Campbell

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

Driver Championship Point Standings: 23rd

Team Championship Point Standings: 23rd

Notes of Interest:

Settling In: After spending the last three seasons with SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt (2020 – 2022), Joe Graf Jr. moved to RSS Racing during the offseason where he’ll spend the majority of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season competing for the Sugar Hill, Ga.-based team.

In addition to RSS Racing, Graf will also compete in a limited NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule driving the No. 19 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Welcome Back: Joe Graf Jr. and RSS Racing welcome ArmsList.com as the primary marketing partner of their No. 38 Ford Mustang for the 14th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season.

ArmsList.com returns as a second-year partner with Graf after supporting the SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt team in the season-finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in November 2022. Sonoma will mark its second foray with Georgia-based RSS Racing.

ArmsList.com is America’s number one firearms classifieds website, with over 100,000 active listings! Armslist users can browse their local area for amazing face-to-face deals, sell their items in their local area, or shop nationwide from Armslist’s network of over 1300 FFL dealers!

ArmsList.com was founded in 2007 as a place where like-minded, freedom-loving, pro-Second Amendment Americans could buy, sell and trade firearms, ammo, accessories and more after its founder experienced firsthand how popular marketplace sites on the Internet had begun to shun firearms and firearms-related items.

ArmsList.com is a simple, easy to use, non-intrusive firearms classifieds website with only a nominal monthly fee. Unlike its competitors, Armslist does not have any sale or listing fees! You can buy, sell and trade as much as you like!

ArmsList.com is stronger than ever, and we have only our loyal user base and its enthusiasm for freedom, the Second Amendment, and our beloved Constitution to thank! We are excited to continue to provide our users with new and improved ways to safely and effectively exercise their rights in the months and years to come!

Safety First: Whether you are brand new to firearms or you’ve been around them your entire life, it is always good to brush up on the 4 Cardinal Rules of Gun Safety, and to teach them to others:

Treat all guns as if they are loaded. Never let the muzzle point at anything you are not willing to destroy. Keep your finger off the trigger until your sights are on target and you have made the decision to fire. Be sure of your target and what is behind it.

For more details, and more gun safety rules to follow, be sure to check out the NSSF’s article on Firearm Safety here.

Thanks For Your Support: With a little more than 39 percent of the 2023 Xfinity Series season complete, Joe Graf Jr. and RSS Racing would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their continued support.

Catch Him On The Dial: Before Joe Graf Jr. straps into his No. 38 ArmsList.com Ford Mustang on Saturday, the RSS Racing driver will be featured on “The Frontstretch” on SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channel 90 with host Pat Patterson on Saturday morning, June 10, 2023, at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET.

Graf will also spotlight a commercial featuring GTECHNIQ in several spots throughout the weekend, including the full four-hour program on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Sonoma Raceway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s inaugural DoorDash 250 will mark Graf’s first start at the famed 2.520-mile course.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Career Road Course Stats: At tracks classified as a road course, Graf has competed in 12 NASCAR Xfinity Series races. He holds an average starting position of 29.3 and an average result of 26.3.

Portland International Raceway | Pacific Automation 147 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Portland International Raceway, Joe Graf Jr. and the RSS Racing team attempted to conquer their second road course of the 2023 season.

After a mediocre practice result, Graf successfully qualified for the race on his qualifying time for the second consecutive season, lining up his No. 38 ArmsList.com Ford Mustang 33rd on the starting grid.

An unapproved adjustment by NASCAR sent the former ARCA Menards Series winner to the rear of the field for the start of the race, however, throughout the race, Graf methodically maneuvered forward and even recovered from a Stage 1 spin to finish a respectable 23rd in the trails of Oregon.

Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of the Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 90 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow monthly.

The current estimated value of his collection tops $100,000.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Steve Addington is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief.

He will be crew chief for his 277th NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Saturday and his first on the 12-turn road course.

In his previous 276 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected 11 wins, 10 poles, 68 top-five and 118 top-10 finishes.

Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has three teammates at RSS Racing.

Veteran Ryan Sieg will drive the No. 39 CMRroofing.com Ford Mustang, Cup invader Aric Almirola will attempt his second Xfinity Series race of the season aboard the No. 28 RSS Racing Ford Mustang, while Canadian standout Alex Labbe will drive the No. 29 RSS Racing Ford Mustang.

Ryan Sieg is set to make his 315th career Xfinity Series start overall and first at Sonoma.

Alex Labbe is set to make his 145th career Xfinity Series start overall and first at Sonoma.

Aric Almirola will join the team in a one-race deal, piloting the No. 28 Ford Mustang for his 104th career Xfinity start but first at Sonoma.

Joe Graf Jr. Quoteboard:

On Sonoma Raceway: “I have no idea what to expect for Sonoma. I’m being completely honest. Thankfully, we have an extended practice on Friday afternoon that will allow us to focus on dialing in our No. 38 ArmsList.com Ford Mustang and then focus on qualifying Saturday afternoon and then the race.

“I feel like I have taken all the necessary steps from a driver’s perspective to prepare for my Sonoma debut. Thankfully, with the addition of Aric (Almirola) as part of the RSS Racing fleet this weekend, I feel like I can open up and talk to him for tips and guidance throughout the weekend.

“I’d love to head into the off-week with another solid finish for our No. 38 RSS Racing team.”

On The 2023 Season: “We started the year off really strong between RSS Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing, but unfortunately we’ve had a few setbacks the last couple of weeks that has broken up the momentum.

“Rebounding in Charlotte and hanging on for a solid effort at Portland, I know we just have to survive this stretch of upcoming road courses and street course in between Nashville, Atlanta and New Hampshire and hope we’ll find a rhythm that will allow us to continue to accelerate.

“Hopefully, Sonoma will continue the re-righting of our year and put our season back on track. We are definitely capable of it; we just need everything to come together.

“I just need to continue to stay focused, communicate with my team and utilize the knowledge that I’ve gained over the past three years to recover and have my best Xfinity Series season yet.”

Race Information:

The DoorDash 250 (79 laps | 156.95 miles) is the 14th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2023 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, June 9, 2023, from 1:05 p.m. – 1:55 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag later in the day shortly after 5:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Pacific).

About RSS Racing:

RSS Racing fields multiple entries in the NASCAR Xfinity Series led by mainstay driver Ryan Sieg.

RSS Racing has competed in NASCAR events since 2009 from its headquarters in Sugar Hill, Ga.