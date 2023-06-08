Daniel Suarez, SS GreenLight Racing Partner with Blast Equality Collab, ref-ology, Team Schuler –Compass Real Estate & Women’s Premier Basketball Association for Sonoma

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (June 8, 2023): SS Greenlight Racing, with Cup Series winner Daniel Suarez behind the wheel, on Thursday announced a partnership with Blast Equality Collab as primary sponsor with ref-ology, Team Schuler – Compass Real Estate and the Women’s Premier Basketball Association as associate sponsors on the #07 Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this weekend for the DoorDash 250 at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, CA.

Suarez, the 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion, and the defending winner in the NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma, will make his return to the series, his first start since the 2018 season.

This unique collaboration represents the possibilities enhancing modern leadership across diverse sports platforms. Blast Equality Collab + ref-ology bring together the Women’s Premier Basketball Association (WPBA) and Team Schuler, Compass Real Estate, to partner with a race team whose driver embodies what it means to push hard and stay present through the grind in service to accomplishing personal and team goals while also contributing to cultural paradigm shifts across sports.

Blast Equality Collab, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, founded by Shelley Russi – focuses on modern leadership education taught through the lens of diverse sports experiences. Blast Equality Collab aims to help its Embodied Referees, members, and partners, learn how to put people first while making decisions with a high degree of integrity and accuracy by having to make those decisions in real-world game/event situations; We partner and collaborate with organizations where members have opportunities to put into practice embodied leadership at the intersection of Sports + Officiating.

“We are thrilled to team up with SS Greenlight, driver Daniel Suarez, Crew Chief Mike Hillman, owner Bobby Dotter and the entire 07 team at Sonoma,” said Russi. “During a time in which racing seeks to embrace cultural transformation, collaborating with Daniel, who has embodied leadership at every level, provides unparalleled inspiration for the Blast Equality Collab ecosystem.”

Don Vaden, a 30-year NBA Veteran, former NBA Finals Referee, and Russi’s business partner, along with TJ Bell will spot the #08 driven by Kyle Weatherman with Jason Miller as the Crew Chief. Team Schuler, Compass Real Estate, the WPBA and ref-ology are also serving as associate sponsors of the #08 car.

“It is an honor to team up with SS Greenlight and Daniel at Sonoma in the #07 and Kyle in the #08. All athletes, including pit crew, drivers and spotters must perform in flow and at an optimal level in the moment for the team to embody leadership excellence in pursuit of winning and that aligns perfectly with the Blast Equality Collab mission and the Embodied Referee™ designation,” says Vaden.

The Women’s Premier Basketball Association founded by Faatimah A, is the first Black-woman owned FIBA Certified league in California. The WPBA is a collaborative of professional athletes, community leaders, coaches, and staff dedicated to the vision of upholding the highest standard in Women’s Basketball. The current 8-team League plays Saturdays from June 3 to July 29 in the East Bay, CA. Check out everything WPBA at www.womenspba.com.

Team Schuler, Compass Real Estate’s mission is to transform the real estate experience by building and maintaining a diverse team. Team Schuler utilizes a holistic approach to benefit clients and continuously delivers BEST-IN-CLASS service – in an industry of sameness, WE RISE ABOVE. We collaborate with Blast Equality Collab through our giving campaign (per transaction donation) and specifically with the WPBA to bring the Real Estate Agent opportunity to this group of talented Professional Basketball Players as they look to build a business alongside the playing brand. For more info visit us at: Team Schuler NorCal at www.teamschuler.com.

Practice for the Xfinity Series will be shown live on FS1 on Friday June 9th at 4:00PM ET/1:00PM PT. While qualifying will be shown live on FS1 Saturday June 10th at 3:00PM ET/12:00PM PT.

The DoorDash 250 (79 laps | 156.95 miles) at Sonoma Raceway will take the green flag Sat. June 10, 2023. Coverage begins at 8:00PM ET/5:00PM PT on FS1, the Fox Sports App, PRN Radio, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 and the Sirius XM App.