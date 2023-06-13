NO. 93 HARRISON CONTRACTING COMPANY ACURA NSX GT3 EVO22 ROLLS INTO VIR FOR GT WORLD CHALLENGE AMERICA

(Deland, Fla.) June 13, 2023 — The No. 93 Harrison Contracting Company Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 heads to the rolling hills of VIRginia International Raceway hungry to build on Racers Edge Motorsports with Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport (WTRAndretti)’s thrilling win at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and continues the hunt for the Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS championship. The 3.27-mile, 17-turn track near Alton, VA, made famous by the iconic Oak Tree, host Rounds 7 and 8, marking the halfway point of the 2023 season.

Ashton Harrison and Mario Farnbacher enter the weekend holding second place in the Pro class title standings after a class podium and overall victory in Austin, Texas. Despite a challenging weekend last year, Racers Edge Motorsports with WTRAndretti has earned several wins and podium finishes with the Acura NSX GT3 platform at VIR, including a class win in both 2019 and 2020, and a podium in 2021.

The Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS weekend at VIRginia International Raceway begins on Friday, June 16 with official practice for all classes. The green flag flies in Virginia on Saturday, June 17, at 3:10 pm and Sunday, June 18, at 2:15pm, Eastern Standard Time, and will be streamed live at GT World on YouTube.

No. 93 Harrison Contracting Company Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 DRIVER QUOTES:

Ashton Harrison:

“I’m looking forward to being back with Mario and the whole Racers Edge Motorsports with WTRAndretti team. I’m excited we’re back in the championship fight after our overall win at COTA, but it’s still a tight race and we know we need to keep winning. Thankfully, I feel like VIR is a good track for our NSX, and we saw that last year, although not necessarily in our results. I feel like I have some unfinished business I need to handle at VIR, based off our struggles last year. Everyone at Racers Edge Motorsports puts in mega work, day in and day out, and always arrives at the track with a perfectly prepped car. I’m grateful to Jon, Jim, Nick, and the crew who are constantly working to keep Mario and I at the front of the field. I think our Harrison Contracting Company Acura NSX will be quick. Obviously, we have high expectations to win the race and get back in the championship lead, and I think we can accomplish that. I feel I’m in a better place as a driver now than I was last year here, and I feel more confident going into this weekend to tackle the high speed, high grip surface. I know there is little margin for error, so it’s important for us to be smart on track and with our strategy.”

Mario Farnbacher:

“VIR is one of my favorite races tracks in North America – it’s a fast, technical track where you need to dig to be quick and this is the kind of track I really like. This track has a lot of grip. It’s always a challenge to take the risk here, because there’s so much opportunity to go off track if you make the slightest mistake, but the risk makes you faster if you keep pushing. But in the end, it’s a great layout and cool, old-school track – the complete opposite of COTA, actually, with no track limits. I’m really looking forward to being at VIR again with Ashton, the Racers Edge Motorsports with WTRAndretti crew, and Harrison Contracting Company. I think Ashton and I have business to take care of after our finish here last year, and we want to keep pushing from the success at COTA.”

About Harrison Contracting

Harrison Contracting Company, Inc. (HCC) is a commercial painting and facility maintenance contracting company headquartered in Villa Rica, GA with divisional offices in Florida and Texas. HCC provides repainting/reimaging and facility maintenance services nationwide, and new construction painting across the southeastern US. At HCC, red is more than the company color, its culture. RED stands for Reliable, Experienced, and Diligent, and is the cornerstone for all we do. We are more than just your painter; we are your partner.

About the HPD Driver Academy Program

The Honda Performance Development (HPD) Driver Academy Program was developed to enable qualified racers to accelerate their racing career via ‘on-track’ and ‘off-track’ training from experienced Acura/Honda professional drivers, HPD-supported teams, and HPD personnel. The program includes sessions in the championship winning Acura NSX GT3 Evo or Honda Civic Type R TCR teaching the special knowledge and various skills required for professional sports car racing. The program is available by application-only and is limited to eight students per year.

About Honda Performance Development

Honda Performance Development, Inc., (HPD) has a rich heritage creating, manufacturing, and supporting Honda Racing and Acura Motorsports customers since 1993 from pinnacle racing in INDYCAR and IMSA to commercial racing programs. HPD is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. and leads all of Honda and Acura’s high-performance racing programs in North America, specializing in the design and development of race engines, chassis and performance parts, as well as technical and race support.