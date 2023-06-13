Road America Welcomes Back the WeatherTech® Chicago Region SCCA June Sprints®

America’s National Park of Speed is ready for its longest-running event.

ELKHART LAKE, Wis., June 13, 2023 – Road America, the renowned motorsports venue, is thrilled to announce the return of the highly anticipated WeatherTech® SCCA Chicago Region June Sprints® June 23-25. This historic event holds a significant place on the Road America calendar and serves as the first step towards achieving the prestigious SCCA Triple Crown of Racing.

As the host of the June Sprints, Road America proudly upholds its rich tradition and deep connection with the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA). Road America remains grateful to the loyal Chicago Region SCCA Members, who have been integral in cementing the event’s enduring legacy. With its picturesque park-like setting, prime trackside viewing, and unparalleled access to drivers and teams, the June Sprints has become a highlight for amateur racers nationwide.

From June 23 to 25, spectators will experience four days of non-stop action featuring exhilarating qualifying rounds and high-stakes racing. The June Sprints marks the start of a thrilling journey for competitors vying for the SCCA Triple Crown of Racing, where victory in three consecutive events – beginning with the June Sprints, followed by the regional championships, and culminating in the SCCA National Championship Runoffs® – crowns the ultimate champion. For those unaware, the SCCA National Championship Runoffs® will return to Road America in 2024 and 2025 for the 61st and 62nd running of an event that caps the SCCA Road Racing program each year and has evolved into what is widely known as the pinnacle of U.S. amateur road racing.

In addition to the heart-pounding racing on an entirely new surface, visitors enjoying the June Sprints are encouraged to explore the many enhancements Road America has made for their enjoyment. Stroll through the grounds and discover the latest additions, including captivating wood carvings, new paddock lighting, and the exciting carousel viewing trail. Among the notable highlights is “The Beach,” a new and immensely popular feature near Turn 11. With its relaxed atmosphere, comfortable grandstand seating, beach chairs, swaying palm trees, and exceptional vantage points, The Beach provides the perfect setting to bask in the sun while witnessing the adrenaline-fueled races.

Daily admission to the June Sprints is $25 Friday and $35 each Saturday and Sunday.

Active Military, Reserves, and Retired Members with ID can also enjoy the WeatherTech® Chicago Region SCCA June Sprints® for free.

Tickets are available, and fans are welcome. Additional event details, ticket pricing, and camping information can be found at www.roadamerica.com or by calling 800-365-7223. Anyone 16 years old and under is FREE with a paying adult at the gate. Racing runs rain or shine.

To plan your visit, check out Road America’s Frequently Asked Questions webpage at www.roadamerica.com/faq

About Road America: Established in 1955, Road America is conveniently located between Milwaukee and Green Bay in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The world’s best racers have competed at this legendary four-mile, 14-turn road circuit for over 65 years. Along with over 500 events held seasonally at the 640-acre facility, several major weekends are open to the public, which include the INDYCAR Series, the MotoAmerica Series, three vintage racing events, numerous Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) events, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and NASCAR. Road America’s park-like grounds offer amazing viewing opportunities, numerous camping options, fantastic concessions, and high-speed excitement to hundreds of thousands of spectators each year. Fans can also stay and play in cabins conveniently on the grounds and find all sorts of souvenirs, collectibles, and apparel at the 7,500 sq. ft Paddock Shop. Affectionately known by many as America’s National Park of Speed, Road America can accommodate groups of all sizes, including weddings and corporate events in the Tufte Conference Center. In addition to public race weekends, Road America offers various group event programs, including geocaching, disc golf, and off-road adventure tours, karting, and the Road America Motorcycle and Driving Schools. For more information, visit www.roadamerica.com Follow Road America on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or YouTube or call 800-365-7223