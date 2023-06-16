Frankie Muniz and Rette Jones Racing Set for Berlin Raceway Showdown

MARNE, Mich: Through the first five ARCA Menards Series races, rookie Frankie Muniz has certainly exceeded expectations.

Four top-10 finishes in five races, controlling the ARCA Menards Series points lead entering Kansas Speedway last month and boasting an average finish of eighth, Muniz and his Rette Jones Racing trek to Berlin (Mich.) Raceway ready to keep things pointed in the right direction in Saturday night’s Berlin ARCA 200.

Short tracks have been scarce on the ARCA Menards Series season thus far, but with a slew of short ovals stacked on the schedule this summer and fall, Muniz is looking forward to the opportunity to continue to showcase his craft while looking to retake control of the ARCA Menards Series points lead and collect his first top-five finish of the season in the Great Lakes State.

“It feels like forever since I’ve been in a race car, but I’m ready to get back down to business with my Rette Jones Racing team this weekend at Berlin,” said Muniz. “I’ve learned that Berlin is really a unique short track where you feel like you are constantly turning.

“I’m just focused on keeping the same approach that we’ve had together since we unloaded at Daytona and loaded up at Charlotte. I’m going out there for every race determined to learn but be respectful and race our race and it has led to the worst finish of 11th. That’s not bad. But as a driver, you always want more.”

Earning a top-five finish on Saturday night would certainly take the next steps for the rookie and Rette Jones Racing developmental driver to prepare for the busy summer stretch.

“I feel like we’ve accomplished a lot. Top-10 finishes are important for our game plan, but we need to start progressing forward and aim at turning those top-10s into top-fives and hopefully a win or two before the end of the year.

“Those types of finishes are what are going to keep us in the hunt for the championship. “Jesse (Love) is certainly on his game right now, but we are not out of the hunt yet and I know our Rette Jones Racing team will continue to bring fast Ford Mustangs to the track and it will be my responsibility to try and make the most of that speed.

“I am looking forward to Berlin and this busy but fun summer stretch.”

ReSkills is an award-winning global certified accreditation OnLive Learning Platform making education and learning affordable and accessible to anyone, anywhere.

It is a scalable and unified EdTech platform with an ecosystem of education offerings, targeted to all age groups between 3 and 80, with a focus on learning for preschool, K-12, career, fitness, lifestyle and health.

“I am looking forward to carrying the ReSkills colors this weekend at Berlin,” added Muniz. “It is amazing what ReSkills can offer to so many and I hope we are able to give them some time in the spotlight on Saturday night.”

Former ARCA championship-winning crew chief and co-owner Mark Rette was extremely impressed with Muniz’s performance in the first five races and looks forward to seeing his attentiveness continue at Berlin.

“Berlin isn’t like most short tracks, but I feel it is a track that should easily fit into Frankie’s wheelhouse,” said Rette. “Without a doubt, I feel like this weekend presents the opportunity for Frankie to earn his first top-five finish of the season and give us a boost of momentum heading to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course next month.

“At the end of the night, we just want to have another successful race with a satisfying finish and feel better prepared for this upcoming summer stretch of ARCA Racing.”

For the 2023 ARCA season, Rette Jones Racing will continue its longtime partnership with Ford Performance but has upgraded its fleet to include the Ford Mustang continuing this weekend in Charlotte.

Entering Berlin, Muniz sits second in the ARCA Menards Series championship standings, 13 markers behind championship leader Jesse Love with 15 races remaining.

Rette Jones Racing stands a respectable fourth in the ARCA Menards Series championship owner standings.

Since 2023, Muniz has five ARCA Menards Series starts to his credit with a career-best finish of sixth at Phoenix Raceway in March 2023 and four top-10s overall. He also maintains an average finishing position of 8.0 in his inaugural year of stock car competition.

For more on Frankie Muniz, please visit munizracing.com, like him on Facebook (FrankieMuniz4) and follow him on Instagram (@frankiemuniz4) and Twitter (@frankiemuniz).

For more on Rette Jones Racing, please visit RetteJonesRacing.com, like them on Facebook (Rette Jones Racing), or follow them on Instagram (@RetteJones30) and Twitter (@RetteJones30).

The Berlin ARCA 200 (200 laps | 150 miles) is the sixth of 20 races on the 2023 ARCA Menards Series schedule in the 71st consecutive ARCA season. Practice begins Saturday, June 17 from 4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. General Tire pole qualifying begins at 6:00 p.m. The race is set to take the green flag later in the day shortly after 8:00 p.m. ET. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FloRacing. ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities.

About Rette Jones Racing:

Headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, Rette Jones Racing (RJR) was founded in 2015 with the intent of building a successful racing operation built around the fundamentals of hard work and a never-give-up attitude.

Owned by racers Terry Jones and Mark Rette, RJR plans to field a full-time entry in 2023 in the ARCA Menards Series, while also planning to field vehicles in the ARCA Menards Series East respectively.

The winning ARCA team also offers technical and setup intel as part of its technical alliance partnership program.