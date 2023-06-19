Jr III Racing Looks to Rebound at Watkins Glen

Watkins Glen, NY (19 June 2023) – Jr III (“Junior-Three”) Racing will head north this week to Watkins Glen International for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen.

Piloting the No. 30 Airbnb Ligier JS P350 will be full season team regulars Ari Balogh and Garett Grist, the duo will be once again joined by LMP3 ace Dakota Dickerson.

Jr III Racing will be coming off of a three month hiatus from the last IMSA WeatherTech LMP3 race at Sebring International Raceway in March. The team ran into a remarkable and disappointing dose of bad luck with just over an hour left in the race, when a tire from a wrecked LMP2 car came crashing down on Grist, taking the team out of the race.

Earlier this month, Jr III Racing had a couple of test days at Watkins Glen ahead of this weekend’s race. All three drivers were able to knock off the rust and get back to running in tip-top shape.

“I’m very excited to be heading to Watkins Glen this week with the team,” said Dickerson. “We had a very successful test and I think we’re carrying some good momentum. There’s definitely a feeling of unfinished business after our misfortunes at the end of the twelve hour and I can’t wait to put it all out there for six hours of hard racing!”

Last year at Watkins Glen, the team had great pace at Watkins Glen and were looking to be on target for another run to the podium before a pit fire cost the team significant time.

“I’m ready to be back at Watkins Glen,” said Grist. “We were able to test a couple of weeks ago and it went really well. We were able to try some new things and practice what we found worked at Sebring. I believe that we will have a good weekend, especially after seeing how we did at Sebring and we are looking to come back after bad luck hit us last year at Watkins Glen. We as a team could really use the boost from a good weekend.”

The green flag will wave on the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen at 10:40 am ET. The race will be live on USA Network starting at 2:00 pm ET, but you can catch all six hours of racing on the Peacock App starting at 10:30 am ET.