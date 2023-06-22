NHRA AT NORWALK: Team Chevy Race Advance

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT NHRA NATIONALS

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT MOTORSPORTS PARK

NORWALK, OHIO

JUNE 23-25, 2023

CHEVROLET LOOKS TO EXTEND NHRA MOMENTUM AND CONTINUE SUCCESS AT NORWALK

DETROIT (JUNE 22, 2023) – The ninth round of the 2023 NHRA Camping World Series season sees Team Chevy back in action near the northern coast of Ohio, with the drivers and teams in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock, and FlexJet Factory Stock Showdown taking on Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk.

In multiple categories, Chevrolet has seen success on-track with John Force Racing (Funny Car) and Elite Motorsports (Pro Stock). Entering as defending winners in last year’s Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Robert Hight, driver of the AAA Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car for John Force Racing, looks to this weekend to go back-to-back in northern Ohio.

“Racing in Norwalk is always a highlight. There’s a lot of history there, the Bader family has created a tradition of putting on great events for fans,” Hight said. “It should be a good weekend. We’ll have AAA out and we’re right in Cornwell Tools’ backyard. It would be great to get AAA their first win of the season and share the winner’s circle with them.”

Brittany Force, driver of the Monster Energy / Flav-R-Pac Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster, enters this weekend defending her No. 1 qualifier from 2022, and is seeking her first win of the 2023 season.

“Norwalk is next for our Monster Energy / Flav-R-Pac team. With four qualifying runs, we have a better shot at getting qualified in the top three and figuring the track out with a little less pressure. You change your game plan with fewer qualifying runs and debate pushing for the top spot. With fewer runs it’s riskier so it’s nice to have an extra run this weekend,” Force said. “This team is staying positive, we are narrowing in on this car and its performance. In the past at Summit Motorsports Park we’ve qualified well and last year we were No. 1, set the track record and had a semifinal exit. Our history gives us some good data to pull from and get set up for the weekend. We are still on the hunt for the first win of the season and looking forward to getting back to Norwalk.”

Erica Enders, driver of the Johnson’s Horsepower Garage Elite Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro SS Pro Stock car, carries into the Summit Motorsports NHRA Nationals event weekend momentum after racing to her 44th career Pro Stock win in Bristol, all with Chevrolet. Approaching a major milestone, Enders only needs two more victories to tie Angelle Sampey (Pro Stock Motorcycle, 46) as the female leader in victories in NHRA Pro classes.

“It’s no secret we needed that change of momentum with our first win of the season in Bristol two weeks ago,” said Enders. “Momentum is huge in these summer months of NHRA drag racing and my guys and I are ready to ride it out and continue to capitalize. Heading to Norwalk is exciting. The track is incredible, fans are second to none and we’ve traditionally done well there with quite a few ice cream scoop trophies through the years. I’d love to add one more to my shelf!”

Rounding out representation for Chevrolet at Norwalk, the FlexJet Factory Stock Showdown is also back in action this weekend for their fifth round of the 2023 season. On a roll this year, Lenny Lottig looks to earn a third victory this season in his Chevrolet COPO Camaro after racing to the Winner’s Circle at Charlotte (Four-Wide) and Chicago. Aaron Stanfield enters Norwalk looking to go back-to-back for Chevrolet after capturing the Factory Stock Wally trophy most recently in Bristol.

The 2023 Summit Motorsports Equipment NHRA Nationals action from Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio airs first with qualifying Friday, June 23, at 5:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Saturday qualifying airs Saturday, June 24 at 7 p.m. ET on FS1. Sunday’s Finals will air on FOX Sunday, June 25 starting at 4 p.m. ET. Coverage streaming live throughout the weekend can be found through NHRA.tv, available via AppleTV, Android TV, and Roku devices.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING:

Austin Prock, driver of the Rocky Mountain Twist / Montana Brands Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster for John Force Racing:

“I’m looking forward to heading back to Norwalk. We had a pretty good race car there last year and hopefully, we can have that right at the first qualifying session to start off a strong weekend. We have a new front half on the Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist dragster that the guys worked on after Bristol. We’re looking forward to debuting the fresh pipe this weekend.”

John Force, driver of the PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car for John Force Racing:

“I’m looking forward to going back to Norwalk. Summit Motorsports Park is an amazing facility. The Bader family knows how to do it right. I’ve been coming here for a lot of years. I know the family well, Bill Bader Sr., he built something great and now his family has continued the tradition and grown the vision, it is spectacular really. Every weekend I race, I want to win. It’s why I do it, why I’m still out here. So, I’m hoping this PEAK team puts on a good show for these Ohio fans.”

Camrie Caruso, driver of the Tequila Comisario Chevrolet Camaro Pro Stock for KB Titan Racing:

“I set a lot of goals for our team and last year we accomplished some of them, but I knew this year I wanted to start winning races and chase that Pro Stock championship. We picked up the win in Arizona and then another No. 1 qualifier at the Winternationals. This Tequila Comisario team is moving in the right direction. I felt we had a Camaro that could have won Bristol, but we had a bad second round that really wasn’t our fault. I am not going to make any excuses, but we have a good race car, and I can’t wait to get to Norwalk.”

Aaron Stanfield, driver of the Stanfield Racing Engines Chevrolet COPO Camaro in FlexJet Factory Stock Showdown:

“Getting that win in Bristol was big. We have been working really hard to get back into the winner’s circle. Now we have the bounty and some momentum going into Norwalk. We want to keep the points lead and maybe stretch it out a little bit. The competition will be tough with over 20 racecars on the property. Everyone is going to have to be at the top of their game.”

TEAM CHEVY BY THE NUMBERS

1,432: Round wins for John Force (1st all-time)

603: Round wins for Robert Hight; 13th all-time. Cruz Pedregon (Funny Car), sits 12th, with 619.

373: Number of wins in Pro Stock since 1970; 254 won in the Chevrolet Camaro body

165: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for John Force (1st all-time)

157: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins since 1967

79: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Robert Hight (6th all-time)

77: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins with the Camaro body

45: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Brittany Force

27: Number of NHRA championships Chevrolet holds as a manufacturer since entering the first in 1966. No other manufacturer has won it more than Chevrolet.

24: Wins by John Force in a Chevrolet-bodied Funny Car

18: Number of Pro Stock championships

20: Chevrolet career Top Fuel wins in NHRA

16: Number of Chevrolet career wins by Brittany Force

7: Number of Funny Car driver championships

2: Number of Top Fuel driver championships

UPCOMING NHRA MILESTONES

950: Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) is second all-time with 919 elimination round wins. He could reach 950 round wins with a decent run in the 18-race schedule.

603: Robert Hight achieved 603 Funny Car elimination wins in Chicago to rank 13th on the all-time NHRA list; Cruz Pedregon (Funny Car) sits 12th with 619.

442: By qualifying for his next race, Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) will extend his NHRA record to 442 consecutive race day appearances. His first appearance came in 2002 at Pomona 2, and he holds the longest career qualifying streak in NHRA.

138: Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) ranks third on the NHRA all-time list with 121 No. 1 qualifiers. He will tie Warren Johnson (Pro Stock, 138) for second to John Force (165) on the list.

267: By qualifying for his next race, Robert Hight will extend his NHRA record to 266 consecutive race day appearances. His first appearance came in 2010 at Pomona 2, and he currently sits seventh in career qualifying streaks in NHRA (Doug Kalitta is sixth at 275).

65: Robert Hight moved into the top 10 on the all-time NHRA victory list with his win in Pomona 1 with 63. Jeg Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock, retired) is next ninth on list with 65.

46: Erica Enders has 44 career Pro Stock victories (all with Chevrolet, first win coming at Chicago, 2012 and last win at Las Vegas 2, 2022). Angelle Sampey (Pro Stock Motorcycle) is the all-time NHRA female leader with 46.

18: Brittany Force (16 Top Fuel career wins) will move past Shirley Muldowney (18 wins) into third on the NHRA all-time victory list for females. Erica Enders (Pro Stock, 44) and Angelle Sampey (Pro Stock Motorcycle, 46) are ahead.

6: Erica Enders (Pro Stock) could tie Warren Johnson (6 Pro Stock championships) for second on the class list. The same holds for Greg Anderson. Bob Glidden is the leader with 10.

3: Brittany Force (Top Fuel, 2 championships) would tie Shirley Muldowney (Top Fuel) and Angelle Sampey (Pro Stock Motorcycle) for second on the NHRA all-time championship list by females with another title in 2023. Erica Enders (Pro Stock, 5) is the leader.

