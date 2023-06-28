​​CrowdStrike Racing by APR Takes Victory at Watkins Glen

George Kurtz, Ben Hanley, Nolan Siegel drive No. 04 CrowdStrike ORECA-Gibson to LMP2 victory

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (June 28, 2023) – CrowdStrike Racing by Algarve Pro Racing (APR) and drivers George Kurtz, Ben Hanley and Nolan Siegel earned their first victory in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship on Sunday in the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen.

The trio teamed for a landmark Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) victory in the No. 04 CrowdStrike ORECA 07-Gibson. Sunday’s win unofficially moved the Kurtz and Hanley team into first place in the LMP2 Drivers Championship – a remarkable accomplishment for a program that made its debut in January for the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

The weekend’s win and a runner-up finish were made doubly sweet as the CrowdStrike Racing by APR team also claimed the round of the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup – made up of the WeatherTech Championship’s four long-distance races. The Watkins Glen victory came two weeks after Kurtz, Colin Braun and James Allen drove an APR ORECA to an LMP2 Pro/Am win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The CrowdStrike-sponsored prototype led seven times in the Watkins Glen race for a class-high 109 laps. Kurtz started off the day by driving from fourth at the start to first place during his 90-minute stint. Siegel and Hanley also led significant portions of the race out front with Hanley moving ahead for good with 23 laps to go.

In addition to the wins at Le Mans and Watkins Glen, Kurtz and CrowdStrike Racing are on a roll with consecutive victories in the Fanatec GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS, including the competition last weekend at Virginia International Raceway.

Next up for the program is this weekend’s CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa – one of the premier GT3 races in the world. CrowdStrike by Riley will field the No. 04 CrowdStrike Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the crown jewel of SRO’s Intercontinental GT Challenge.

Driver quotes after the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen

George Kurtz, No. 04 CrowdStrike ORECA 07-Gibson: “We knew we had a great car, a great team in CrowdStrike Racing by APR and a great driver line-up. We also had a good race strategy and the crew did some amazing work in the pits, and I’m delighted I was able to do the job and pass the car over to Nolan (Siegel) and Ben (Hanley) so they could do their thing. Overall, being smart, staying out of trouble and just doing what we needed to do helped us take the win.”

Ben Hanley, No. 04 CrowdStrike ORECA 07-Gibson: “We can’t forget that this CrowdStrike Racing by APR program came together quite late and we haven’t managed to get out and do any collective test days yet, and that makes this win in the IMSA Six Hours of The Glen even sweeter. CrowdStrike Racing by APR has done a great job to put us in the window straight away, even though we had mixed conditions in free practice and a very limited opportunity to see how things would play out across a race stint. We managed to nail it pretty well, and it’s positive that there are still things we can improve going forward to Road America because we’re still learning about the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the Michelin tires and the opposition.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 04 CrowdStrike ORECA 07-Gibson: “It has been an incredible journey since first stepping into an LMP2 car in February and I’ve loved every minute of it. It has been great to adapt this quickly to Le Mans Prototypes, and to win what is only my second LMP2 race in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with a great team like CrowdStrike Racing by APR and great co-drivers in George (Kurtz) and Ben (Hanley) is amazing.”

