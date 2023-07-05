Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Georgia Peanuts Ford Mustang Atlanta Motor Speedway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES

Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Ford Mustang return to the superspeedway-style Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway this weekend for Sunday’s 260-lap NASCAR Cup Series event.

Georgia Peanuts is back on the No. 38 Ford Mustang this weekend for their first of two races with Gilliland in the 2023 season. Gilliland last raced the popular peanut Ford to a seventh-place finish at the Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway last October.

Georgia Peanuts will be sold at the concession stands at the Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend and fans can visit the Georgia Peanuts display in the fan zone all weekend.

There will be no practice session for teams before qualifying and racing on Saturday and Sunday. Qualifying will begin on Saturday at 5:35 p.m. ET. Sunday’s 400- mile race is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on the USA network.

COMPETITION NOTES

After finishing 19th at the Chicago Street Race, Todd Gilliland and the 38 team are looking forward to returning to drafting at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Gilliland started a streak of four top-15 finishes in the spring at Atlanta. His best Cup finish at the track is 15th.

Gilliland also has a best finish of fourth in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at the track.

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY

“We have data to look back on from earlier this year, but this is still a new experience for us racing under the lights.

“Todd has gained ahold on the ins-and-outs of drafting in the Cup Series. He’s been impressive and it’s been fun to watch him improve.”

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND

“It’s always tough when you don’t get a practice session before qualifying, but I am confident in myself and the rest of the 38 team. This is a race where we have an opportunity to race up front all night long. I’ve always liked our chances when drafting and I think we’ll fair well on Sunday.

“It’s awesome to see Georgia Peanuts back on the car. They are such a huge part of the Georgia community- all the farmers and people working in the peanut farming industry. I’m proud to be a small part of that community.”

