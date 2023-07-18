Kaden Honeycutt – CRC Brakleen 150 Race Advance

CRC Brakleen 150 | Pocono Raceway (60 Laps / 150 Miles)

Saturday, July 22 | Long Pond, Pennsylvania | 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Kaden Honeycutt (Aledo, Texas) | Crew Chief: Cody Efaw

Honeycutt on Saturday’s Race at Pocono Raceway: “I’m so happy to get this opportunity with Niece Motorsports. I’ve raced at Pocono before, so I’m not super unfamiliar with the track. I’ve had a few opportunities to get behind the wheel this season in the Truck Series, but this is my biggest opportunity thus far so I’m excited to show what this team can do.”

Honeycutt at Pocono Raceway: Saturday will be Kaden Honeycutt’s second start at the 2.5-mile Pocono Raceway. In one previous start at Pocono, Honeycutt finished 25th after qualifying 33rd.

Returning to the Truck Series: “I’m excited to get back behind the wheel and am extremely thankful to Al Niece and everyone at Niece Motorsports for the opportunity,” said Honeycutt. “We’re hopeful that we can get some more partners to come on board and make some more starts this season. I’ve been working at the shop the last few months, so I know how hard this organization is working to field fast trucks.”

2023 Success: Honeycutt turned heads earlier this season, turning in strong performances at some of the circuit’s toughest tracks. The Texas-native earned four top-15 finishes in seven starts, including top-10s at the Bristol dirt track and Darlington Raceway.

