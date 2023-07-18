Ross Chastain – CRC Brakleen 150 Race Advance

CRC Brakleen 150 | Pocono Raceway (60 Laps / 150 Miles)

Saturday, July 22 | Long Pond, Pennsylvania | 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain (Alva, Florida) | Crew Chief: Mike Hillman Jr.

The No. 41 Truck Last Race at Mid-Ohio: Conor Daly was behind the wheel of the No. 41 Unishippers Silverado two weeks ago at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Daly showed speed throughout the weekend, but was hampered by a power steering problem from the start of practice to the end of the race. Daly battled all race long, finishing 18th.

Daly on Last Race at Mid-Ohio: “Sadly, we struggled from lap one with the power steering going in and out every lap. So, that made it super challenging to drive — I tried to keep going and hold on. I think the truck was really fast and I appreciate the team’s work; it was just a real challenge to get the most out of it. I’d love another shot to come back and give it another run because we were quick. I’m just thankful to have this chance; this is a great team.”

Chasing the Owner’s Playoffs: Going into Pocono, the No. 41 team is 43 points out of the owner’s playoffs. Pocono is the penultimate race in the regular season with Richmond being the regular season finale.

Chastain at Pocono Raceway: In four starts at Pocono Raceway in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Ross Chastain has not finished worse than 10th. In his last two starts at the track, he has an average finish of 3.5, including a win in 2019, where he led all but six laps.

Chastain on Saturday’s Race at Pocono Raceway: “We’ve had success together at Pocono, scoring a win in 2019. I’m excited to get back into the No. 41 WWEX Racing Chevrolet Silverado again this coming weekend. The Niece Motorsports group has been bringing some fast race trucks to the track lately.”

On the Truck: Chastain’s No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S. , with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.