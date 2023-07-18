Lawless Alan – CRC Brakleen 150 Race Advance

CRC Brakleen 150 | Pocono Raceway (60 Laps / 150 Miles)

Saturday, July 22 | Long Pond, Pennsylvania | 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan (Los Angeles, California) | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Follow the Team: Twitter: @NieceMotorsport | Instagram: @NieceMotorsports | Facebook: /NieceMotorsports | Web: www.niecemotorsports.com

Follow Lawless Alan: Twitter: @lawlessalan25 | Instagram: @lawless_alan | Facebook: /LawlessAlanRacing | Web: www.lawlessalanracing.com

Mid-Ohio Recap: In the final road course race of the year, Lawless Alan was able to impress. The Los Angeles driver was able to collect a stage point with a 10th-place finish in Stage One after starting the race 21st. Unfortunately for the driver of the No. 45, he was not able to get back into the top-10 after the first stage, ultimately finishing 17th, and tying his best finish of the season thus far.

Alan on Last Race at Mid-Ohio: “I’m happy with how the day went for our team. We were able to run up front, collect a stage point, and show our speed after coming from the back multiple times. It was really sketchy when the track was wet, but I think that’s where I made up the most time. In the end, I wish we could have finished a bit better, but it’s a step in the right direction for our team.”

Alan at Pocono Raceway: Alan will make his third-career start at Pocono this weekend. In two previous starts, Alan has a best finish of 20th and an average finish of 21st.

Alan on Saturday’s Race at Pocono Raceway: “I get some added confidence coming to a track I’ve been to more than once. Pocono is one of those tracks and I’ve had decent runs there the past two years. That said, I’m hoping to build on our good finish last race in Mid-Ohio and improve our season-best finish.”

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will sport the AUTOParkit colors this weekend. AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com | www.niecemotorsports.com

About AUTOParkit:

AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time.

AUTOParkit automated systems are 40 percent less expensive to operate, safer for the user and reduces carbon emissions associated with parking by more than 80 percent. AUTOParkit’s charging pallets provided by AUTOChargit, are a fast and convenient way of charging EVs and Hybrids. AUTOChargit’s patented technology allows for shuffling charged vehicles cutting infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent.

For more information on AUTOParkit, visit www.autoparkit.com

About AUTOChargit:

AUTOChargit designs, manufactures and installs EV charging systems for automated and conventional parking applications. AUTOChargit can decrease capital expenditures by up to 75 percent by providing automated coupling and decoupling of EV charging stalls from the power source. For conventional parking applications, a single 40-AMP circuit coupled with a single AUTOChargit System can be multiplexed to four, eight, or 12 stalls. Each charging stall is individually metered for the exact tracking of electricity usage. The AUTOParkit Mobile APP provides a touchless experience for the user.