Carson Hocevar – CRC Brakleen 150 Race Advance

CRC Brakleen 150 | Pocono Raceway (60 Laps / 150 Miles)

Saturday, July 22 | Long Pond, Pennsylvania | 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Michigan) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Mid-Ohio Recap: After starting just outside the top-10, Carson Hocevar found himself multiple laps down by the end of the first stage after being collected in multiple incidents on the rain-soaked road course. But, with solid strategy and perseverance, Hocevar made up both laps, finishing 12th.

Hocevar on Last Race at Mid-Ohio: “Mid-Ohio was just as tough mentally as it was physically. We had to go through wet and dry conditions, battle a damaged truck, and race with power steering issues throughout the race, so to rebound with a 12th-place finish feels good. We had an incredible strategy call by Phil [Gould] late in the race and I think that’s what saved us. Overall, it was a good turnaround and I’m ready for Pocono.”

Hocevar at Pocono Raceway: In two starts at the Tricky Triangle, Carson Hocevar has an average finish of ninth, including a fifth-place finish a year ago. Hocevar has qualified inside the top-15 for both races and has not finished worse than 13th.

Hocevar on Saturday’s Race at Pocono Raceway: “Niece Motorsports always brings good trucks to Pocono, so I’m excited to get back to the track. We finished inside the top-five there last year and scored stage points. It’s an important track to this team as Ross [Chastain] won here a few years back. It’s a high speed track that gets very technical in the corners, but is super fun to race at and I think we can put our Worldwide Express Silverado up towards the front.”

On the Truck: Hocevar’s No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S. , with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.