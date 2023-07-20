KENNINGTON AND CASTROL TEAM READY FOR SUCCESS IN THE WEST

July 20, 2022. DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team are headed west for the three western Canadian events on the 2023 NASCAR Pinty’s Series schedule. This coming Saturday, July 22ndKennington will race at Edmonton International Raceway in Wetaskiwin, Alberta. The following Wednesday July 26th it will be twin 125-lap races at Sutherland Automotive Speedway in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

While the busy schedule can be grueling Kennington has made the most of his previous trips to the west. In seven visits to the Edmonton track he’s recorded top ten result in his #17 Castrol Edge at each race. In Saskatoon he scored the win in race one a year ago and in previous years has collected two additional wins and a total of eight podium finishes.

The two tracks have very different characteristics with Edmonton, but the experience of Kennington and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge have done extensive preparations to be ready for the trip and are looking for strong results at both locations.

Here’s what you need to know.

Race Event Preview

Saturday July 22nd Green Flag 7:30PM MT

Bayer 300

Race six of 14 in 2023

This is the eighth NASCAR Pinty’s Series race Edmonton International Raceway

The Track: 1/4-mile paved oval

Best finish: Fourth in 2015

Race Event Preview

Wednesday July 26th Green Flag 6:05PM & 8:15PM MT

Leland Industries Twin 125’s

Races seven & eight of 14 in 2023

This will be the 17th & 18th NASCAR Pinty’s Series races at Sutherland Automotive Speedway

The Track: 3/8-mile paved oval

Best finish: 1st in 2010, 2012 and 2022

Career Victories: 24

Most Recent Win: Race one, Sutherland Automotive Speedway, 2022

DJ Quote: “This is a busy part of the season, but the Castrol team has really worked hard to be ready for this stretch out west. Edmonton is a tough track, it’s hard to move forward, but we’ve been very consistent. I think we’re better prepared this year and believe we can take a step forward. In Saskatoon, we’re expecting the same kind of performance we’ve shown in the past and I think we’ll be right there, with two races it’s a good chance to pick up some championship points”.

TV & Live Streaming

All races will be streamed live on TSN+ and through FloRacing in the United States. The races in Edmonton & Saskatoon will also air on TSN Sunday and RDS2 date and times TBD.

