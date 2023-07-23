FRUSTRATING NIGHT FOR KENNINGTON AND CASTROL EDGE TEAM

July 23, 2023. DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol EDGE Dodge team looked ready to deliver another top finish at round six of the 2023 NASCAR Pinty’s Series at Edmonton International Raceway in Wetaskiwin, Alberta on Saturday night. A random piece of debris would dramatically change their fate.

The #17 Castrol EDGE Dodge wasn’t the fastest during practice and lined up eighth for the 300-lap event, but Kennington and crew were optimistic that over the long race they’d be among the contenders at the finish.

Riding comfortably inside the top-ten early on Kennington and the #17 Castrol EDGE Dodge team were dealt a cruel blow when a foreign object struck and punctured the radiator. Diving quickly to pit lane the team made repairs to finish out the race but were many laps down at the end

DJ Kennington Quotes:

“I just can’t believe it and I’m so disappointed for everyone. The Castrol team did an amazing job on the car. We had brand new everything for this race, the car felt really good and we got bitten by some bit of debris that sunk our chances. We’ll lick our wounds tonight, but you better believe we’re coming back in a few days looking for another win in Saskatoon.

Next up:

DJ Kennington and the Castrol EDGE Dodge team return to action this coming Wednesday, July 26th at Sutherland Automotive Speedway in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for two 125-lap races.

TV & Live Streaming

The Bayer 300 will be broadcast on TSN Sunday, July 30th at 1PM ET and on RDS2 Sunday, August 13th at 11AM ET. All races are streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States.

Race fans can follow DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol EDGE Dodge team on their official social media platforms:

Twitter www.twitter.com/@djkracing

Instagram www.instagram.com/djkracing

Website www.djkracing.ca

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DJKenningtonRacing/