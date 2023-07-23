Kaden Honeycutt – CRC Brakleen 150 Race Recap

Team: No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Kaden Honeycutt (Aledo, Texas) | Crew Chief: Cody Efaw

Start: 17th | Finish: 20th | Points Standings: 26th

Honeycutt On Saturday’s Race at Pocono: “It was great to make my first start with Niece Motorsports this weekend. A stack-up on the initial start of the race put us behind the 8-ball to begin. But, we were able to fight all day to salvage a top-20 finish. I’m looking forward to my next opportunity and hoping for some more partners to come on-board.”

Race Recap: Kaden Honeycutt made his debut start with Niece Motorsports on Saturday in Pocono. The Texas-born driver was the second-quickest Niece Motorsports Silverado all weekend behind teammate, Carson Hocevar. Honeycutt set the 16th-best time in practice on Friday and he would qualify 17th.

Unfortunately for Honeycutt, he would be involved in a lap one stack up on the start which would cause slight damage to the nose of his Silverado. After pitting multiple during stage one to assess the damage, the No. 44 would come home 32nd in Stage One.

The second stage brought strategy into the mix as many of the front-runners would pit before the stage caution to stay out under the yellow. Because of this, Honeycutt was able to climb to 16th before the green-white checkered flag flew.

The final stage brought some calamity but Honeycutt would stay calm, finding his way through the chaos unscathed. But, Honeycutt would bring home a top-20 finish in his first start with the team.

