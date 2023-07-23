Ross Chastain – CRC Brakleen 150 Race Recap

Team: No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain (Alva, Florida) | Crew Chief: Mike Hillman Jr.

Start: 23rd | Finish: 30th | Owner’s Points Standings: 15th

Chastain on Saturday’s Race at Pocono Raceway: “Throughout the weekend, we battled a really loose Silverado. That ended up carrying into the race and we struggled most of the day. I felt that we had the truck handling the best it had all-day before we were caught up in the pileup. But, it’s always a pleasure driving these trucks for Niece Motorsports and WWEXRacing.”

Race Recap: Ross Chastain made his final Craftsman Truck Series start of the season on Saturday in Pocono. The Florida-born driver struggled on Friday with a 29th-place finish in practice and a 23rd-place qualifying effort.

Fortunately, Chastain and team were able to find speed on Saturday to work towards the front, making steady gains throughout the race. Chastain would finish the first stage in 19th, the second-highest running Niece Motorsports Chevy.

Much like teammate, Carson Hocevar, the No. 41 would short-pit in the second stage which would allow them to remain on track during the stage caution. He finished 28th in the stage, but would restart inside the top-10 when racing resumed in Stage Three.

But with eight laps remaining, Chastain was collected in a big pileup off of turn-one which ended his day prematurely. The ‘Melon Man’ would finish in 30th as the No. 41 falls to 15th in the owner’s points standings.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S. , with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.