NHRA AT SEATTLE: Team Chevy Post Race Recap

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

FLAV-R-PAC NHRA NORTHWEST NATIONALS

PACIFIC RACEWAYS

KENT, WASHINGTON

TEAM CHEVY RACE REPORT

JULY 23, 2023

JOHN FORCE RACING AND TEAM CHEVY FACE TOUGH NHRA NORTHWEST NATIONALS RACE DAY IN SEATTLE

John Force raced to Round 2 after a bye in the first round, with his day ending early in the second when he was defeated by Chad Green.

Falling in Round 1, Robert Hight’s day ended prematurely after facing a defeat by Cruz Pedregon.

Teammates Austin Prock and Brittany faced each other in Round 1 after qualifying No. 5 and No. 10 respectively.

J. Force captured his first No. 1 qualifier of the 2023 season and 166th of his legendary career Saturday at the Northwest Nationals.

KENT, Washington (July 23, 2023) – Heading into the 2023 Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals race day at Pacific Raceways, the Chevrolet nitro teams of John Force Racing faced a tough day and premature elimination.

In what had been a hopeful and winning weekend in the Pacific Northwest unfortunately saw Brittany Force, driver of the Flav-R-Pack/Monster Energy Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster, as well as her father John Force, driver of the PEAK Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, eliminated in Round 2. Despite the early exit, B. Force did continue showing her team’s strength, setting the track speed record at Pacific Raceways during the weekend.

“That first-round win was an outstanding run for this Flav-R-Pac / Monster Energy team. We set the track speed record and ran low ET of the weekend. Our team worked really hard to turn things around after an uneventful two days of qualifying. Unfortunately, we went out the second round, but we know our error and we’ll improve it before we go to the next race,” Force said. “Overall, we were really excited to be out here representing Flav-R-Pac at their title race. It was awesome to see Flav-R-Pac splashed all over everywhere. I wish we could have done better but we’ll attempt to get the job done again next weekend in Sonoma.”

Hopeful to visit the Winner’s Circle at day’s end, J. Force looked strong at the conclusion of qualifying Saturday by capturing his 166th career No. 1 qualifier with a run of 3.915 ET at 327.35 MPH.

“Not the day we wanted. Couldn’t get the job done for Frank Tiegs at his Flav-R-Pac race. Really thought, after going No. 1 and after that first round in Top Fuel, we might have had it. Just not our day,” Force said. “This PEAK team, we’re doing good. We can hang with the rest of these teams, just need to find our consistency. We’ll pack up and head to the next one, try to get some rounds in Sonoma.”

Facing Round 1 elimination, Robert Hight, driver of the Cornwell Tools/AAA Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, fell to Cruz Pedregon after smoking the tires on his run. Austin Prock, driver of the Montana Brands/Rocky Mountain Twist Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster, was knocked out by teammate B. Force after racing tightly to the finish line.

The Chevrolet Top Fuel and Funny Car teams at John Force Racing in NHRA wrap up the Western Swing with the DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California July 28-30, 2023. Broadcast of Sunday’s eliminations will air live at 4 p.m. ET on FOX Sunday, July 30, 2023.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING:

Austin Prock, driver of the Montana Brands/Rocky Mountain Twist Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster for John Force Racing:

“This Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist team had a strong run today; we were just lined up against the wrong car. Drag racing is tough and humbling sometimes. We have a good hot rod right now, we just need some things to fall our way. On to Sonoma to give it another go.”

Robert Hight, driver of the Cornwell Tools/AAA Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car for John Force Racing:

“Disappointing, but again, we get the opportunity to turn it around in just a couple days. I know this Cornwell Tools team was really hoping to get another Northwest Nationals Wally. Would have been nice to get it done for Frank Tiegs again at his title race after everything he’s done for John Force Racing. Hopefully we can turn it around and get into a groove starting in Sonoma next weekend.”

Round 1 Recap:

Top Fuel:

No. 10 Brittany Force defeated teammate No. 5 Austin Prock with her 3.707 ET pass at 334.73 MPH to Prock’s 3.738 ET at 325.92 MPH.

Funny Car:

No. 1 John Force moved to Round 2 after seeing a bye in the first round.

No. 4 Robert Hight fell to No. 11 Cruz Pedregon after he ran a 4.412 ET at 214.89 MPH to Pedregon’s 3.956 ET at 323.50 MPH.

Round 2 Recap:

Top Fuel:

B. Force fell to Steve Torrence with her run of 8.811 ET at 70.93 MPH to his 3.752 ET at 328.78 MPH.

Funny Car:

J. Force fell to Chad Green with his run of 4.229 ET at 255.43 MPH to Green’s 3.979 ET at 319.52 MPH.



