Lawless Alan – CRC Brakleen 150 Race Recap

Team: No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan (Los Angeles, California)

Start: 27th | Finish: 27th | Points Standings: 23rd

Alan On Saturday’s Race at Pocono: “I feel like we were struggling with the handling of our truck for most of the race. On the start, we got damage from someone missing a shift which made it a little bit more difficult throughout the race. But, we worked with the cards we were dealt and continued to work on it all day.”

Race Recap: Saturday marked Lawless Alan’s second start at the Tricky Triangle as he is in a must-win situation to make the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs. Alan wasn’t thrilled with the handling of his Silverado for most of the weekend. But, Wally Rogers and team worked together to help to balance of the AUTOParkit Silverado.

From his 27th-place qualifying effort, Alan would fall back to 29th in the initial stage but would rebound for a 17th-place finish in Stage Two. Unfortunately, Alan was involved in a few incidents throughout the race which hindered the performance of his No. 45 Chevy.

Ultimately, Alan would finish where he started, in 27th, as he advances to 23rd in the driver’s points standings.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

About AUTOParkit:

AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings.

AUTOParkit automated systems are 40 percent less expensive to operate, safer for the user and reduces carbon emissions associated with parking by more than 80 percent. AUTOParkit’s charging pallets provided by AUTOChargit, are a fast and convenient way of charging EVs and Hybrids. AUTOChargit’s patented technology allows for shuffling charged vehicles cutting infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent.

For more information on AUTOParkit, visit www.autoparkit.com

About AUTOChargit:

AUTOChargit designs, manufactures and installs EV charging systems for automated and conventional parking applications.