GMS Racing NCTS Race Preview: Richmond Raceway

Race Information

Round: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race No. 16 of 23

Track Location: Richmond Raceway – Richmond, Virginia

Race Name: Worldwide Express 250

Broadcast: Saturday, July 29th at 7:30 PM ET live on FS1 (TV), MRN (Radio), and Sirius XM NASCAR Channel 90

Team Entrants:

No. 23 | Grant Enfinger & Jeff Hensley – Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet

No. 24 | Rajah Caruth & Chad Walter – Camp Cultivation Chevrolet

No. 43 | Daniel Dye & Blake Bainbridge – Bull & Boar Barbecue Shop / LiftedTrucksForSale.com Chevrolet

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

Richmond Raceway Stats

NCTS Starts: 3; Wins: 1 (2020); Best start: 3rd; Top 5s: 2; Top 10s: 3; Laps led: 89

2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Season Stats

Starts: 15; Wins: 2 (Kansas I & Gateway); Best start: 2nd; Stage wins: 1; Top 5s: 6; Top 10s: 8; Laps led: 133; Current points position: 3rd

About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003, Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment.com for more information.

Chassis History/Info: Enfinger and the No. 23 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 345 at Richmond Raceway. This truck debuted one year ago at the Virginia short track, where Grant qualified fifth and finished in the fourth position. It also was raced in two starts last year at Kansas Speedway with a fifth place finish and at Phoenix Raceway where it finished in sixth in the final race of the season. Grant raced this truck one time this year at Darlington, where he finished in 14th place after a last lap crash.

Richmond Race Winner: When the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series made its return to Richmond Raceway in 2020, it was Enfinger that won the first race back under the lights. On that night, Grant would lead three times during the race, including the final seven laps, for a total of 18 laps. It would mark his third win of four in the 2020 season, the most he’s ever won in his career.

Hensley at Richmond: When it comes to experience at this racetrack, look no further than Jeff Hensley. Before he was a Crew Chief, Hensley was a driver that raced five times at Richmond, and he finished 10th in the spring NXS race in 1984. After transitioning from behind the wheel to on top of the pit box, Jeff went on to call 27 NASCAR Xfinity Series races as well as five CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races at this track. Hensley has three top-10 finishes in NXS competition, and won a pole at the track in 1993 with Chuck Bown. He owns two Truck Series wins at Richmond, with the first coming in 2005 with Mike Skinner, and the second was with Enfinger in 2020.

FearTheFinger Playoffs Profile: Enfinger has two wins in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series heading into the final race of the regular season (Kansas Speedway and World Wide Technology Raceway), and is currently third in the points standings (17 points behind Zane Smith in second and 59 points behind overall leader, Corey Heim). He has mustered six top-fives and eight top-10 finishes this year, and earned an extra playoff point by winning a stage at World Wide Technology Raceway en route to his second race win of the year. Locked in, the veteran is looking to earn extra playoffs points before the postseason begins next race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

GE Appearances: Fans attending the Worldwide Express 250 will have an opportunity to meet Grant Enfinger on race day:

NCTS Autograph Session | Saturday, July 29th: Enfinger will sign autographs along with the majority of the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series field in the Richmond Raceway Amphitheater from 4:00 PM to 4:45 PM local time on Saturday.

From The Drivers Seat: You’ve ran really well in all of your previous starts at Richmond, what is it about this type of track that fits your driving style?

“I love the tracks that are low on grip and have tire falloff. Richmond is one of the toughest short tracks that we have when it comes to tire management, and it’s important to manage your stuff because of all the long runs that the place puts on. Last year I felt like we had a top-five truck, but I feel like Jeff Hensley has made our package better since then. I’m confident in all of the preparation that Jeff and the guys have put in on improving our Champion Power Equipment Chevy this time around, and would love if we could finish out the regular season with another win to give us the momentum heading into the playoffs.”

Rajah Caruth, No. 24 Camp Cultivation Chevrolet Silverado RST

Richmond Raceway Stats

NXS Starts: 1; Best start: 22nd; Best finish: 24th (2022)

NCTS Starts: 1; Best start: 28th; Best finish: 25th (2022)

2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Season Stats

Starts: 15; Best start: 3rd; Best finish: 6th (Darlington); Top 10s: 1; Current points position: 18th

About the Wendell Scott Foundation: Founded in 2011, The Wendell Scott Foundation, Inc. is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization inspired by Wendell Scott, Sr. and provides services such as job-skill training, STEM education opportunities, mentoring, and other supportive services to at-risk, underserved youth between the ages of 8-18 years in Danville, Virginia and surrounding areas.

The Foundation’s mission of using educational attainment to end racial disparities in education and health is vital in addressing economic inequality and improving future success in African-American communities. For more information, please visit www.wendellscott.org.

Camp Cultivation: Caruth will drive a special Camp Cultivation paint scheme this weekend in Richmond. The three-day camp, which was hosted by the Wendell Scott Foundation and New College Institute, took place at the Virginia State University campus last week and was a major success. As one of the key programs the foundation puts on throughout the year, Camp Cultivation brought students together to learn about various STEM career fields and the importance of furthering their education. Read the full press release about the camp here.

Chassis History/Info: Rajah Caruth and the No. 24 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 337 at Richmond. Caruth raced this truck at Martinsville Speedway and North Wilkesboro Speedway this season, and Sheldon Creed won with it in its first race at World Wide Technology Raceway in 2021. Its first start at Richmond will be this weekend.

Home Sweet Home: Rajah was born in nearby, Washington, D.C. and considers Richmond Raceway as his “true” home track. This racetrack was the first track that he had ever attended as a fan, and he says that first exposure to racing hooked him for life. Caruth made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at the track in 2022 and carries these special memories with him every time he races here.

Walter at Richmond: Chad Walter has led the team for 14 NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Richmond Raceway dating back to 2005. He has one top-five and five top-10 finishes, with a best result of fifth in 2012 working with Sam Hornish, Jr. Walter has two CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts as well at Richmond with a best finish of fifth place in 2020 working with Tyler Ankrum.

RC Appearances: Fans attending the Worldwide Express 250 will have an opportunity to meet Rajah Caruth on race day:

NCTS Autograph Session | Saturday, July 29th: Caruth will sign autographs along with the majority of the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series field in the Richmond Raceway Amphitheater from 4:00 PM to 4:45 PM local time on Saturday.

Pocono Recap: During the last NCTS race at Pocono Raceway, Rajah experienced an up-and-down day. The driver of the No. 24 Wendell Scott Foundation Chevrolet started the weekend off on a high note by qualifying in the seventh position, his third best start of the year. Caruth would drop to 16th at the end of Stage 1, but rallied back to score points in Stage 2 with an eighth place finish. Having narrowly escaped disaster on lap 53 when there was a 10-truck pile up directly in front of him, Caruth would slip by cleanly to finish in 16th position on the lead lap.

One Final Push: Richmond is the site of the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series regular season finale, providing the drivers with one last opportunity to make the playoffs field. In order to advance into the postseason, Rajah Caruth will need to win Saturday’s Worldwide Express 250. Should he be able to advance, the battle for Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors will continue through the end of the season.

From The Driver’s Seat: Richmond Raceway is one of the top tracks that hold a special place in your heart, so what would a win in your home race mean to you and your team?

“It would be so special and moving to get it done this weekend. It’s been such a tumultuous last year and some change, so to be able to potentially get my first win and lock us into the playoffs would be storybook. I’m thankful to everybody that has been supporting our program here at GMS Racing this year, and it’s special to run a Camp Cultivation paint scheme this weekend. I know how hard Warrick, Chinique, and the team at the Wendell Scott Foundation and New College Institute have been working on putting that program together. It was fun to join them at the camp last week and I’m sure that running with it represented on our truck is going to help spread the word for next time. We can get it done this weekend. Whatever it takes!”

Daniel Dye, No. 43 Bull & Boar Barbecue Shop / LiftedTrucksForSale.com Chevrolet Silverado RST

Richmond Raceway Stats

Daniel Dye will make his first start in any series at Richmond Raceway on Saturday.

2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Season Stats

Starts: 15; Best start: 9th; Best finish: 11th (Gateway); Laps led: 5; Current points position: 17th

About Bull & Boar Barbecue Shop: Bull and Boar Barbecue Shop is your one-stop shop for BBQ grills, smokers, pizza ovens, rubs, sauces, charcoal, pellets, and grilling accessories. So what makes us unique? First, we will let you sample 99.9% of the rubs and sauces we sell to ensure you get the flavor you are looking to achieve. Everyone’s tastes and definitions of flavors are unique, so instead of just taking our word for it, we want you to try them yourself. We also carry as many local Flordia flavors and Veteran-Owned products as possible. For more information, please visit BullAndBoarShop.com.

Chassis History/Info: Dye and the No. 43 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 335 at Richmond Raceway. This chassis was used in two short track races this year at Martinsville Speedway and more recently at North Wilkesboro Speedway, where it was driven to a 14th place finish. Sheldon Creed was the driver that had the best finish with this truck, finishing third at Pocono Raceway in 2021. It has not competed at Richmond before.

Bainbridge at Richmond: As a Crew Chief, Blake Bainbridge has two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Richmond Raceway. His first race at the track was in 2005 where he worked with Jamie McMurray, and his second was in 2009 working with Benny Gordon. This weekend will be his first Truck Series race on top of the box at the 0.75-mile short track.

DD Appearances: Fans attending the Worldwide Express 250 will have a few opportunities to meet Daniel Dye on race day:

NASCAR Trackside Live! Q&A | Saturday, July 29th: Daniel will host a Q&A session in the Richmond Raceway fan zone at the NASCAR Trackside Live! Stage from 3:15 PM to 3:30 PM local time on Saturday.

NCTS Autograph Session | Saturday, July 29th: Dye will sign autographs along with the majority of the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series field in the Richmond Raceway Amphitheater from 4:00 PM to 4:45 PM local time on Saturday.

Pocono Recap: In his first Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway, Daniel Dye made improvements throughout the entire day. Dye qualified the No. 43 Champion Container Chevrolet in the 20th position and finished 24th in stage one, but used strategy to climb the running order and finish stage two in the eleventh spot. Daniel gave the viewers at home a few good views by avoiding a couple of wrecks directly in front of him, and at the end of the day he brought his Silverado RST home 17th without a scratch on it.

Playoffs Clinch Scenario: With one race left in the regular season for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Daniel has one goal in mind, and that is to win his first-career race. A win would secure his spot in the playoffs as well as continue the battle for Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors, which would be a huge boost for the team in just his first full-time season.

From the Driver’s Seat: As we wrap up the regular season this weekend, can you describe some of the things that you have learned and improved on by running in the Truck Series?

“I’d say this season has definitely been a much larger learning experience compared to what I was used to running with the last couple of years in the ARCA Series. The Truck Series is way more developed, and the aggression level is way higher. So, I’ve been learning how to race with all of these guys with that level of aggression, but also maintain and walk that line of being smart. Our group on the No. 43 team has definitely improved on our communication throughout the season, and I’m feeling more confident as a driver, so overall I would say that it’s been a good experience for us. I’ve never raced at Richmond before, but it reminds me of some of the characteristics of the short tracks that I grew up on, so I think we have the opportunity to run well this weekend. I’m looking forward to it.”

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series operating the No. 23, No. 24, and No. 43 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs for drivers Grant Enfinger, Rajah Caruth, and Daniel Dye. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championships.

