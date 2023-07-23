Carson Hocevar – CRC Brakleen 150 Race Recap

Team: No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Michigan) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Follow the Team: Twitter: @NieceMotorsport | Instagram: @NieceMotorsports | Facebook: /NieceMotorsports | Web: www.niecemotorsports.com

Follow Carson Hocevar: Twitter: @CarsonHocevar | Instagram: @CarsonHocevar | Facebook: /carsonhocevarracing | Web: www.CarsonHocevar.com

Start: 4th | Finish: 11th | Points Standings: 7th

Hocevar on Saturday’s Race at Pocono: “We really battled with the balance of our truck all day long. It was really tough to pass once we got outside the top-ten but we continued to fight throughout the race. I’m thankful I get to drive these trucks for Niece Motorsports and Worldwide Express and I’m looking forward to chasing a championship in a few weeks.”

Race Recap: After a hard-fought race in Mid-Ohio two weeks prior, Carson Hocevar showed a lot of speed all weekend in Pocono. An eighth-place time in practice was followed with a fourth-place starting position for Saturday’s CRC Brakleen 150.

Hocevar had an uneventful first stage as he would fall back to 10th at the first caution and eventually finish the first stage in 12th. But, Stage Two is where the action picked up as Phil Gould would bring the No. 42 Worldwide Express Silverado down pit road before the stage caution to gain positions on the ensuing restart. While Hocevar finished 30th in the stage, he was able to start inside the top-15 when Stage Three went green.

In the end, Carson would go on to finish 11th, remaining in 7th in the points standings with just one race left in the regular season.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S. , with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.