Bayley Currey – Worldwide Express 250 Race Advance

Worldwide Express 250 | Richmond Raceway (250 Laps / 187.5 Miles)

Saturday, June 29 | Richmond, Virginia | 7:30p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 41 Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Bayley Currey (Driftwood, Texas) | Crew Chief: Mike Hillman Jr.

Follow the Team: Twitter: @NieceMotorsport | Instagram: @NieceMotorsports | Facebook: /NieceMotorsports | Web: www.niecemotorsports.com

Follow Bayley Currey: Twitter: @BayleyCurrey | Instagram: @bayleycurrey05 | Facebook: /bayleycurrey05 | Web: www.bcurrey.com/

Pocono Recap: Ross Chastain piloted the No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado last weekend in Pocono. Chastain was trapped mid-pack for most of the race until an accident with less than 10 laps remaining took him out of the running. Chastain finished 30th, pushing the No. 41 team back to 15th in the owner’s championship standings with one race remaining in the regular season.

One More Opportunity to Make Postseason: Sitting 71 points behind the cut line in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series owner’s point standings, the No. 41 team is in a must-win position. Currey’s last race in the Truck Series came at Nashville where he collected his second top-five of the year.

Currey at Richmond Raceway: Saturday night will mark Bayley Currey’s first start at Richmond Raceway in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. The Texas-born driver has five starts in the Xfinity Series with an average finish of 25.4.

Currey on Friday’s Race at Richmond Raceway: “I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of this Unishippers Silverado in Richmond. This place is so unique because you carry so much speed into the tight corners and it all comes down to who can save the most tire. Obviously, this weekend is the Worldwide Express 250 so we really want to perform for WWEX Racing and their carrier partners. I’m very confident and optimistic heading into this weekend and I hope that shows on Saturday night.”

On the Truck: Currey’s No. 41 Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com | www.niecemotorsports.com

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S. , with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.