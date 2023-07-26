Zane Smith and the No. 38 Boot Barn Ford F-150 Team Richmond Raceway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford F-150 team head to the Richmond (Va.) Raceway to close out the regular season of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season.

Boot Barn returns to the No. 38 F-150 this weekend. The popular scheme will adorn the truck for the first of two consecutive races this summer as they will also carry the team to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoffs at the Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Track activity will begin with practice and qualifying on Friday evening beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET. Saturday’s 250-lap race is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

COMPETITION NOTES

Finishing 34th at the Pocono Raceway, Smith and the No. 38 team are looking to rebound this Saturday evening.

The team looks to improve on last year’s run when Smith finished ninth. Smith has never finished outside the top-15 at the track in the truck series.

CREW CHIEF CHRIS LAWSON

“Richmond is a unique challenge. It’s a short track but it’s really fast. The frontstretch is almost a long sweeping turn and then the turns are banked enough to carry your momentum down the backstretch with a lot of speed. So, you are working on a lot of handling and downforce while also knowing that you need to save tires and try to keep the brakes cool. It’s a challenge, but it is a great track and usually an exciting race.”

DRIVER ZANE SMITH

“I have had good runs at Richmond, but never that top-five or a win. That has to be the goal this weekend as we try and get ready for another playoff run.

“It’s great to see Boot Barn on the truck for two big races for us. It is always a favorite scheme.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.