Dye – Richmond Preview

Richmond Preview

July 29 | 7:30pm ET | FS1 – MRN – SiriusXM

2023 NASCAR Truck Series Stats

Starts: 15; Best start: 9th; Best finish: 11th (Gateway); Laps led: 5; Current points position: 17th

Greetings from Daniel Dye Racing, where we’re gearing up for Daniel’s first ever race at Richmond Raceway on Saturday night! We appreciate your unwavering support and wanted to bring you up to speed on what’s happening.

First, we would like to spotlight one of our proud supporters, Bull & Boar Barbecue Shop, which will adorn the hood of Daniel’s No. 43 Chevy this weekend in Richmond, Virginia! With a unique offering of BBQ grills, smokers, pizza ovens, rubs, sauces, and grilling accessories, they ensure customers have access to quality products for their outdoor cooking needs. An added bonus? They let you sample 99.9% of the rubs and sauces to help you achieve your preferred flavor. Supporting local Florida flavors and Veteran-Owned products are a part of their ethos. Visit BullAndBoarShop.com to learn more.

Now, let’s jump into the racing action.

Daniel and the No. 43 team will be using the GMS Racing chassis no. 335 at Richmond Raceway. While it may be the chassis’s Richmond debut, it has shown promise at Martinsville and North Wilkesboro Speedways, and with a third-place finish at Pocono Raceway in 2021, we’re optimistic.

Making his first Truck Series appearance at the 0.75-mile short track is Crew Chief Blake Bainbridge, who brings valuable NASCAR Xfinity Series experience to the team.

For fans lucky enough to be attending the Worldwide Express 250, here’s a couple of chances to meet Daniel Dye on Saturday, July 29th:

3:15-3:30 PM: A Q&A session at the NASCAR Trackside Live! Stage.

4:00-4:45 PM: Autograph session alongside the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series field in the Richmond Raceway Amphitheater.

Looking back, Daniel showed great resilience in his first Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway, making steady improvements throughout the day and bringing his Silverado RST home 17th, unscathed.

As the regular season winds down, Daniel is focused on clinching a spot in the playoffs. The ultimate goal? His first-career race win. This achievement would also make a statement in the battle for Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors.

Daniel Dye Quote ahead of Richmond race weekend:

“I’d say this season has definitely been a much larger learning experience compared to what I was used to running with the last couple of years in the ARCA Series. The Truck Series is way more developed, and the aggression level is way higher. So, I’ve been learning how to race with all of these guys with that level of aggression, but also maintain and walk that line of being smart. Our group on the No. 43 team has definitely improved on our communication throughout the season, and I’m feeling more confident as a driver, so overall I would say that it’s been a good experience for us. I’ve never raced at Richmond before, but it reminds me of some of the characteristics of the short tracks that I grew up on, so I think we have the opportunity to run well this weekend. I’m looking forward to it.”

About Race to Stop Suicide

Race to Stop Suicide is a non-profit organization co-founded by Daniel and Randy Dye. The organization’s main objective is to create awareness, remove stigma and normalize the conversation surrounding suicide. They provide entry-level education on what to look for, symptoms and how to check up on family and friends. Race to Stop Suicide also ensures that people have easy access to helpful resources like the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and 988. For more information, visit their website at www.racetostopsuicide.com.