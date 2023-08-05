Ford Performance Notes and Quotes – NCS Michigan Qualifying Quotes (8.5.23)

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series

Firekeepers Casino 400 Qualifying | Saturday, August 5, 2023

Ford Qualifying Results:

4th – Chris Buescher

6th – Joey Logano

9th – Ryan Blaney

12th – Brad Keselowski

18th – Aric Almirola

19th – Chase Briscoe

21st – Austin Cindric

22nd – Kevin Harvick

23rd – Michael McDowell

28th – Ryan Preece

29th – Harrison Burton

32nd – Todd Gilliland

33rd – Cole Custer

36th – JJ Yeley

CHRIS BUESCHER, No. 17 Castrol Edge Ford Mustang – “That was solid for qualifying here. I was really happy with that and our Castrol Edge Ford Mustang. I felt like after practice: It wasn’t the fastest on the charge, but I felt like we were really close to maximizing potential. I think we were able to do that there. I want a redo in [turns] three and four – see if we can get a little better. But, our one and two were wide-open. So, I’m really happy with that. That’s where we’re going to need to be, and we got that. Just a little down in three and four speed.”

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang – “I don’t know yet. I got a lot to look at. I don’t know if we’re good or not. The car doesn’t feel awful. It’s just the other cars going faster. So, we have to go back and look at it. Our car is a little on the tight side, and that usually robs a little bit of speed. So, we’ll have to look into that.”

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards/Knauf Ford Mustang – “I thought we were pretty good in race trim. I feel like our cars have some decent speed on them. But, for qualifying, I don’t know where the speed was. I thought we were plenty good enough to run faster… we just didn’t. Disappointed in that. But, I thought our race car was fairly decent.”

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 2 Discount Tire Ford Mustang – “Yeah, I had it wide-open through [turns] one and two, which was kind of to my surprise. So, I went into three and four – wham. Tried to do the same thing, and I just got a little too greedy – chattered, really tight and lost a lot of time. I left at least a tenth on the table. As close as the field is, I’m a little annoyed at myself. But yeah, definitely a bit more of an eventful day for our Discount Tire Ford Mustang where we would have wanted to. Got about five minutes of practice… just had electrical issues. It seems like probably the E.C.U. We went to bump the starter to start the thing before practice, and it all shut off. A bit annoyed by that, but can’t let that get in the way of a productive day. Honestly, more pissed at myself over that three and four. I just tried to bite off more than I could chew.”