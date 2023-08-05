Toyota Racing – NCS Michigan Quotes – Christopher Bell – 08.05.23

Toyota Racing – Christopher Bell

NASCAR Cup Series Quotes

BROOKLYN, Mich. (August 5, 2023) – Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell was made available to media after winning the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series event at the Michigan International Speedway on Saturday:

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

How does your car feel after qualifying?

“I feel excellent about what I have for sure. It has been a pretty smooth Saturday. In practice, it was very good off the truck and fast and balanced. That is what it is all about at Michigan – having the car comfortable and balanced so you can drive as hard as you need to, to create speed as you need to here in Michigan.”

Can you talk about your turns three and four?

“Round one, I felt really good in (turns) one and two, and I got pretty tight in (turns) three and four. Last year, I almost won the pole, but I felt like I overdrove three and four trying to carry too much throttle. Round one was very similar, where I got tight down there. Round two, I told myself I’m going to try to back up the corner a little bit, and it did. I was able to have a much cleaner corner and didn’t have to use all of the race track out of four. I was glad to finally hit a corner out of my four opportunities here in qualifying.”

Can you talk about what Martin Truex Jr. means to Joe Gibbs Racing?

“Just having Denny (Hamlin) and Martin (Truex Jr.) there adds so much. They’ve been around the sport for so long, that their feedback is invaluable. Myself, I’m still young in this sport, and Ty Gibbs is in his rookie year, so having veteran leadership that kind of steers the ship and says that we need to go down this path is very important. I’m grateful to have him around for a little bit longer.”

What is it about qualifying at Michigan that you’ve been successful with?

“Honestly, I live for those moments in qualifying, where it is right on the edge, full of commitment. Maximum, just right on the edge of being able to hold it wide open. It’s awesome. It’s an adrenaline rush that I love. All of the intermediates with this car have been that way. It seems like we’ve excelled with the 20 car, but qualifying has a slight bearing on the race. There is so many strategy options, and restarts, and pit stops – you are not just going to be able to go out there and lead 200 laps tomorrow. Last year, I thought my car was certainly capable of winning the race and we put ourselves in position and then I wrecked out. This year is more of the same. We’ve got the pieces to do it – we just have to execute tomorrow and see where we stack up.”

When did you find out about Martin?

“I heard earlier this morning from my PR rep (Nancy Padula). Today is when I found out as well.”

Did you have an idea if he was going to return or not?

“So, after he came back last year, I felt like this year was going to not be his farewell tour, as good as he is running. He’s got a couple more wins in him. I guess I was not expecting him to retire this year.”

Do you have the same car from last year?

“Honestly, I have no idea. I would be surprised if it was the same one, but I honestly have no idea.”

What do you think about the restart zone moving at Indianapolis?

“I think it will be better. I still wish we would go single file, but I don’t think that is on the horizon. I think it is going to be less chaotic for sure, but I think the opportunity is still going to be there. We will just have to pay a lot of attention to the Xfinity Series race goes, and the Cup guys will figure out a way.”

