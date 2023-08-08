RFK Advance | Indy RC

Indianapolis Event Info:

Track Info: Indianapolis Road Course, 14-turn road course

Date: Sunday, Aug. 13

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Format: 82 laps, 200 miles, Stages: 15-20-47

TV: NBC

Radio: SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 11:35 a.m. ET, Practice (NBC Sports App)

Saturday: 12:35 p.m. ET, Qualifying (NBC Sports App)

Sunday: 2:30 p.m. ET, Race (NBC, NBC Sports App, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

RFK is coming off another dominant effort in Monday’s postponed race in Michigan where Chris Buescher won his second-straight race, and fourth of his career.

Buescher is the first RFK driver since 2017 to win multiple races in the same season (Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.)

The Michigan win also marked the first set of back-to-back wins for the No. 17 car since Matt Kenseth won Daytona and Fontana in 2009.

It also marks the first set of overall, back-to-back wins since 2010 when Carl Edwards finished the season with wins at Phoenix and Homestead.

6 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Matt McCall

Partner: Socios.com

17 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Castrol Edge

Keselowski at Indy

Starts: 2

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Keselowski makes his third start on the road course at Indy. Most recently he ran 20th a season ago, and finished 24th in its debut (in the Cup Series) in 2021.

Keselowski has 40 starts all-time in his Cup career with 11 top-10s and seven finishes inside the top five.

On road courses to date this season, Keselowski has finishes of 35th (COTA), 16th (Sonoma) and 24th (Chicago).

Keselowski has one road course win in the Xfinity Series – 2013 at Watkins Glen – with 16 starts overall and 13 top-10s.

Buescher at Indy

Starts: 2

Wins: —

Top-10s: 1

Poles: —

Coming off back-to-back wins – the first RFK driver to accomplish the feat since Ricky Stenhouse in 2017 – Buescher enters the weekend in Indy with eight-straight top-10s on road courses dating back to the ROVAL last fall.

Last season Buescher was arguably one of the fastest cars at Indy, but caught on fire on pit road, then miraculously drove to a P10 finish. The year prior, he finished 12th.

Overall on road courses in his Cup career, Buescher has 10 top-10s in 29 starts and now an average finish of 14.3.

Since February of 2020, Buescher is the second-best driver statistically on road courses with nine top-10s in 17 starts, and a 10.6 average finish.

Buescher made six starts on road courses in the Xfinity Series with one win (2014 Mid-Ohio) and four top-10s.

RFK Historically on Road Courses

Cup Wins: 5 (Mark Martin, 1993-95, Watkins Glen; Mark Martin, 1997, Sonoma; Carl Edwards, 2014, Sonoma)

RFK on the Road: As an organization, RFK has made 250 starts on road courses in the Cup Series with five wins, 88 top-10s and 41 finishes inside the top five with a 17.5 average finish.

Last Time Out & Where They Stand

Michigan: Buescher again stole the show this past weekend in a rain-postponed Michigan race, leading a race-high 52 laps to earn his second-straight win. Brad Keselowski had one of his best points days of the season, scoring stage finishes of fourth and third, before going on to finish fourth after leading 15 laps.

Points Standings (6: 8th, 17: 11th): Keselowski advanced to eighth in points, now within 15 points of fifth, with three races remaining in the regular season (Indy, Watkins Glen, Daytona). Buescher, one of six drivers with multiple race wins, is up to 11th in the playoff picture.