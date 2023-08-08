Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 gener8tor SKILLS Ford Mustang Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES

Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Ford Mustang reunite with the black and red gener8tor Skills Accelerator scheme this weekend at the Indianapolis (Ind.) Motor Speedway Road Course for the Verizon 200.

gener8tor Skills Accelerator travels with Gilliland and the No. 38 team to continue to teach fans about their free virtual skill-training program where participants receive one-on-one support to achieve their goals. gener8tor Skills Accelerator was founded in the summer of 2020 to help those who have lost jobs or are struggling to find employment because of the COVID crisis. The program builds confidence with coaching and support to achieve your desired goals.

gener8tor Skills Accelerator last rode with Gilliland at the inaugural Chicago Street Race where the duo captured a top-20 finish. Gilliland hopes to best that finish on Sunday.

Track activity for the NASCAR Cup Series will begin with practice and qualifying on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET. Sunday’s 200-mile race is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET. on NBC.

COMPETITION NOTES

Gilliland is no stranger to success at the 2.4-mile road course. With his one previous start at the track coming from his rookie season, Gilliland earned a career-best finish in the NASCAR Cup Series after he finished fourth.

Earlier this season, Gilliland brought Front Row Motorsports their first top-10 finish of the season at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas after he finished 10th.

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY

“Everyone on the team is excited for this weekend. Todd has had some good runs on road courses this year and even last year. I think coming into this weekend knowing he has his career-best finish at this track is a huge advantage for him and I look forward to seeing what he can do.”

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND

“I can’t wait for this weekend. The Indianapolis Road Course is one of my favorite tracks. I really like the technical challenges of it. Each turn is so different which makes it even more challenging.

“I’m excited to introduce the gener8tor Skills program to the Indianapolis area. They have such an interesting and helpful program to prepare people for jobs and I’m hoping people look into it.”

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frmand Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.