Burton Finishes 21st at The Brickyard

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang finished 21st in Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.

Burton lined up 24th for the 82-lap run over the 2.439-mile 14-turn course inside Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

He moved into the top 20 by Lap Seven and was running 18th when the first Stage ended at Lap 15.

As drivers began making their first green-flag pit stops the DEX Imaging team opted for a two-stop strategy for the 200-mile race. Burton cycled into the top 10 before making his first pit stop at Lap 24.

The only caution flag of the race flew at Lap Two, and there were no cautions for Stage breaks as is standard for road courses. Burton had moved back to 25th place when the second Stage ended at Lap 35, and was in 21st place by Lap 44.

He made his second and final pit stop with 33 laps to go. He returned to the track in 28th place and was back in 21st with 16 laps to go. He moved into 20th place for an eight-lap stretch then fell back to 22nd with five laps to go.

He regained one position on the white flag lap and ended the race in 21st.

Next up for Burton and the No. 21 team is another road course race, at Watkins Glen International, next Sunday.

About DEX Imaging

DEX Imaging is the digital document imaging division of Staples, the world’s largest business solutions provider. DEX sells and services the broadest selection of copiers, printers and data management solutions, such as HP, Konica Minolta, Canon, Kyocera and numerous others.

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES:

Reducing Operating Costs

Reducing Paper Consumption

Increasing Productivity

DEX Imaging has been the recipient of virtually every industry award since the company’s inception, including the JD Power & Associates Award for Best Customer Experience, the prestigious ProTech Service award by Konica Minolta, the Diamond Premier Dealer Award by Kyocera, and the Elite DEALER Award by ‘ENX’ magazine. Other accolades include being named ‘Best Place to Work’ by numerous business journals in the markets DEX serves.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Harrison Burton in the famous No. 21 racer.