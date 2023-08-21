Flying Lizard Motorsports Captures Victory and Four Podiums at Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis., (August 21, 2023) – Campaigning four race cars in two series, Flying Lizard Motorsports produced another successful race weekend in the Pirelli GT4 America and GT America powered by AWS. With drivers Jason Bell, Elias Sabo, Andy Lee, and Andy Wilzoch, the team earned one victory and an additional four podiums across the four races held last weekend at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

“I don’t know how we could have had a much better weekend,” said Program Manager Darren Law. “We had multiple cars on the podium in every race every day. Pole, a win, second, third and we also retook the driver points lead in the GT America GT4 class. I am so proud of this team and the drivers. We are firing on all cylinders at the right time of the season. Anything can happen but with just two more race weekends left we are in a good position.”

GT America Race One

After setting an impressive last lap in the qualifying session, Elias Sabo secured a pole position for the No. 8 Aston Martin Vantage, while teammate Jason Bell started his No. 2 Aston Martin from fifth position. Bell had an impressive start to the race, jumping from fifth to second place in the opening laps. From there, he put heavy pressure on his teammate in an effort to fight for the lead. The pair drove nose-to-tail for the entirety of the 40-minute race earning Flying Lizard the team’s second double-podium of the race season.

GT America Race Two

Jason Bell led the team’s GT4 charge on a warm Sunday morning as they took the green flag for race two. He and the No. 2 Aston Martin Vantage started from second in class with teammate Elias Sabo and the No. 8 Aston Martin in third place. Up ahead, Andy Wilzoch and the No. 460 Flying Lizard Porsche started from eighth in class, well positioned for another top-ten race performance. Tony Gaples led the GT4 class to green, and in the opening laps, Rob Holland passed the Flying Lizard pair to take second place, and then climbed to first. In lap eight, Bell got a strong run on Gaples to sail by the Camaro in turn five and Sabo followed through, bringing the pair up to second and third place. Bell put up a strong fight to overtake Holland when the leader almost went off course, but the top three maintained their positions to the checkered flag earning the second double-podium finish of the weekend. In the Lizard Porsche, Wilzoch had another strong and clean run, climbing to finish in seventh place. Unofficially, Flying Lizard continues to lead the team championship, and now Jason Bell has advanced to take the points lead in the driver championship standings.

GT4 America Race One

With the No. 8 Aston armed and ready for the 60-minute GT4 America race, Elias Sabo started race one from eighth in class and 18th overall and fought his way through traffic to close out his stint with five overall positions gained before the mandatory pit stop. Andy Lee took over the driving duties and joined the race from sixth in class, after a quick stop from his crew before a full course caution appeared with 28 minutes remaining. The race went back to green, but only four seven turns, ending the race under caution. Lee, able to climb to fourth place, brought home a strong top-five finish, overall a satisfactory end to an eighth-place starting position.

GT4 America Race Two

Due to red flags resulting in competitors not having enough time to complete qualifying for race two, the starting grid for the final race of the weekend was determined by practice times, setting up Andy Lee and the No. 8 Aston Martin to start from seventh overall, and fifth in the Pro-Am class. Motivated to return to the podium, he had a strong opening ten minutes, gaining a position before the first full-course caution came out in the opening laps. The field went back to green with 49 minutes remaining in the 60-minute race, and Lee kept his sights set on the No. 82 BMW of Tyler McQuarrie as he fought for position with the lead pack. He wisely sat back while the four cars ahead engaged in a heated battle for position until the next full-course caution. The No. 8 dove into pit lane before the yellow flag, leap-frogging the No. 82 with a perfectly timed pit stop. With Elias Sabo behind the wheel, the No. 8 moved up to third place, and once the class leaders pitted, assumed the lead. Unfortunately, the BMW had greater top speed, and Elias Sabo slipped to second place as the field went back to green. By the end of the 60-minute race, he finished third, engaging in an exciting run for second place.

Up Next

The penultimate doubleheader of the race weekend will take place at Sebring International Raceway in Sebring, Florida, August 25-27. The team had a promising performance at the circuit in 2022, with Sabo and Lee earning a pair of second-place finishes, and Sabo celebrating a solo win.

