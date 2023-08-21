No. 93 HARRISON CONTRACTING COMPANY ACURA NSX GT3 EVO22 EARNS PODIUM FINISH AT ROAD AMERICA

(Deland, Fla.) August 21, 2023 — Ashton Harrison and Mario Farnbacher continued their pursuit in the Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS championship as the Racers Edge Motorsports with Wayne Taylor Racing Andretti Autosport (WTRAndretti) team headed to Road America for Rounds 9 and 10 at the newly repaved road course in Wisconsin. Coming off their Road America finishes, the No. 93 Harrison Contracting Company Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 duo sits second in PRO Championship battle with two events left in the season.

As the green flag flew for the first race of the doubleheader weekend, Ashton Harrison was determined to gain ground in the No. 93 Harrison Contracting Company Acura NSX GT3 Evo22. Harrison continued to show pace moving forward in the field before handing the driver’s seat over to Mario Farnbacher. From there, Farnbacher was able to challenge for positions with class competitors on track to earn the third spot on the PRO class podium in Race 1.

Following Saturday’s podium result, Farnbacher started with control of the red Acura machine and the mission remained the same in Sunday’s Race 2 – capitalize on the maximum championship points possible. Farnbacher held steady behind the wheel despite some minor contact with competitors on track. Once Harrison took reins of the No. 93 Rely on RED Acura, it was all about navigating her way to the front of the field. Harrison was poised for another podium, possibly even a win, before a spin with a competitor on the late restart in the final minutes of Race 2 slid the No. 93 a few positions down the grid, ultimately tallying a fourth-place result in the Pro class for the duo.

The Racers Edge Motorsports WTRAndretti team will take nearly a month off before heading to the Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS’ penultimate weekend at Sebring International Raceway on September 23-24, 2023, for Rounds 11 and 12 of the championship.

No. 93 Harrison Contracting Company Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 DRIVER QUOTES:

Ashton Harrison:

“Sunday was a disappointing finish for the Racers Edge Motorsports with WTRAndretti team. The Harrison Contracting Acura NSX and the crew got us in the mix for an overall win on the restart from the full course caution. I felt really happy with my performance all weekend. It’s unfortunate that we were spun in the last four laps of the race and in a position to gain championship points, which is our goal right now. So now we will put our head down and push forward for Sebring, which is a track Mario and I have success at. We walk away from Road America with a podium and still in the fight for the overall championship lead and we will keep pushing forward.”

Mario Farnbacher:

“At Road America, qualifying was very difficult as the other cars had a stronger package than we did. Having said that, I think the first race was a good comeback for us to finish in third. Ashton had an amazing start, and an amazing stint from her gave a us a good position for a podium. I basically had to drive to the end. I had two awesome fights with the Porsches. In today’s race, in the beginning the start was good, but obviously, unfortunately, there’s only one line through the corner here with the new asphalt, so I got pushed wide and lost ground, but I made a little comeback. It took very promising until the safety car and got unlucky when the other car hit us and spun us around. It was disappointing championship wise, because we clearly had the upper hand to the leading car in the championship. That’s the reason why it’s disappointing that we lost ground again that we gained yesterday. The championship fight is not over. We still have two rounds to go, and we will see from there what we can do.”

About Harrison Contracting

Harrison Contracting Company, Inc. (HCC) is a commercial painting and facility maintenance contracting company headquartered in Villa Rica, GA with divisional offices in Florida and Texas. HCC provides repainting/reimaging and facility maintenance services nationwide, and new construction painting across the southeastern US. At HCC, red is more than the company color, its culture. RED stands for Reliable, Experienced, and Diligent, and is the cornerstone for all we do. We are more than just your painter; we are your partner.

About the HPD Driver Academy Program

The Honda Performance Development (HPD) Driver Academy Program was developed to enable qualified racers to accelerate their racing career via ‘on-track’ and ‘off-track’ training from experienced Acura/Honda professional drivers, HPD-supported teams, and HPD personnel. The program includes sessions in the championship winning Acura NSX GT3 Evo or Honda Civic Type R TCR teaching the special knowledge and various skills required for professional sports car racing. The program is available by application-only and is limited to eight students per year.

About Honda Performance Development

Honda Performance Development, Inc., (HPD) has a rich heritage creating, manufacturing, and supporting Honda Racing and Acura Motorsports customers since 1993 from pinnacle racing in INDYCAR and IMSA to commercial racing programs. HPD is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. and leads all of Honda and Acura’s high-performance racing programs in North America, specializing in the design and development of race engines, chassis and performance parts, as well as technical and race support.