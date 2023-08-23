JACKSON SET TO BLAZE CIRCUIT ICAR IN O’NEIL ELECTRIC DODGE

-Jackson will make 100th Series start when he takes the green flag

(August 23, 2023) Get ready for an adrenaline-packed showdown as racing sensation Larry Jackson pilots his #84 O’Neil Electric Dodge in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series event at Circuit ICAR in Mirabel, Quebec this Saturday, August 26th. Jackson is poised to make his 100th Pinty’s Series start and with only three races remaining on the schedule, his goal is to climb in the championship standings.

As the NASCAR Pinty’s Series intensifies, Jackson currently occupies the 10th spot in the overall championship standings. In the most recent race at Ohsweken Speedway, Jackson delivered an impressive performance, securing an 8th-place finish. As the competition heats up and anticipation builds for the upcoming race at Circuit ICAR Jackson and the #84 team is ready for the challenge.

Adding to the excitement is the news that Circuit ICAR will feature a brand-new 2.295-kilometer layout this year. With fresh challenges and opportunities awaiting Jackson and his #84 O’Neil Electric Dodge, his 100thseries start promises to be an unforgettable experience for all.

Race Event Preview

Saturday August 26th, Green Flag, 5:30PM ET

The Pinty’s 100

Race 12 of 14 in 2023

This is the tenth NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Circuit ICAR

The Track: 2.295km road course (55 laps)

Best finish: 7th in 2017

Quote:

“I can’t believe this will be my 100th start, I can’t thank everyone enough for all the support. I’m excited to get back to Circuit ICAR and show what we can do. We’ve had some strong races here in the past. The new track layout presents an exciting challenge. Every race is an opportunity and with a new layout that levels the playing field. Our road race program has improved over the year and I’m eager to see what we can do”.

-Larry Jackson, Driver #84 O’Neil Electric Dodge

TV & Live Streaming

All races will be streamed live on TSN+ and through FloRacing in the United States. The Evirum 125 will also air on TSN and on RDS2, dates and times TBD.

The 2023 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 14 total races in five provinces on a mixture of oval tracks along with road and street courses.

Race fans can get the latest information about Larry Jackson and the #84 O’Neil Electric team on these social channels.

Twitter: @larryjacksonvrm

Instagram: @larryjackson84

About O’Neil Electric Supply

Serving the electrical and construction industry since 1965, O’Neil Electric Supply is a proud Canadian owned, independent wholesale supplier of premium electrical products in the GTA and across Ontario. O’Neil Electric is also open to the public and supplies all premium brands from major manufacturers, in a complete range of electrical products in lighting, controls, power distribution equipment, conduit, wire, boxes, devices, heating & ventilation, tools and safety equipment and is well known as one of the largest stocking distributors in the GTA.

Learn more about O’Neil Electric Supply http://www.oneilelectric.com/about-us-2-about-us