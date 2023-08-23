KENNINGTON AND CASTROL EDGE TEAM SET FOR CIRCUIT ICAR

August 23, 2023. DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol EDGE Dodge team rev up to showcase their racing prowess in the upcoming NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Circuit ICAR in Mirabel, Quebec this Saturday August 26th. Kennington celebrated his 200th consecutive series start last week and is keen to keep the positive momentum going.

Fresh off their remarkable 3rd and 5th place finishes last week, the #17 Castrol EDGE Dodge team is poised to continue their stellar performance as the season charges into its homestretch. Anticipation is high as the team gears up to conquer the challenges of Circuit ICAR’s updated layout 2.295km layout.

Kennington’s experience and skill behind the wheel, combined with the #17 Castrol EDGE Dodge team’s relentless dedication, make them a force to be reckoned with in this weekend’s event.

Here’s what you need to know.

Race Event Preview

Monday August 14th, Green Flag approx. 9:42PM ET

The Evirum 125

Race 12 of 14 in 2023

This is the tenth NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Circuit ICAR

The Track: 2.295km road course (55 laps)

Best finish: 6th in 2016

Career Victories: 24

Most Recent Win: Race one, Sutherland Automotive Speedway, 2022

DJ Quote:

“Our recent finishes in the Castrol Dodge have been strong, and I believe we’re gaining momentum. The team’s hard work and determination have been paying off, and we’re focused on delivering another outstanding performance for all our fans. It was a great celebration reaching 200 consecutive races, we’ve got a lot more to show and we’re not slowing down anytime soon.”

TV & Live Streaming

All races will be streamed live on TSN+ and through FloRacing in the United States. The Evirum 125 will also air on TSN and on RDS2, dates and times TBD.

Race fans can follow DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol EDGE Dodge team on their official social media platforms:

Twitter www.twitter.com/@djkracing

Instagram www.instagram.com/djkracing

Website www.djkracing.ca

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DJKenningtonRacing/