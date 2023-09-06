LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Kansas Speedway II

Race Information

Round: NASCAR Cup Series race No. 28 of 36 (Playoffs Round of 16)

Track Location: Kansas Speedway – Kansas City, Kansas

Race Name: Hollywood Casino 400

Broadcast: Sunday, September 10th at 3:00 PM ET live on USA Network (TV), MRN (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Team Entrants:

No. 42 | Carson Hocevar & Luke Lambert – Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

No. 43 | Erik Jones & Dave Elenz – Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Carson Hocevar, No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Kansas Speedway Stats

-Carson Hocevar will make his first NASCAR Cup Series start at Kansas on Sunday

-NCTS: Starts: 4; Best Start: 11th (2021), Best Finish: 2nd (Fall, 2022); Top 5s: 1; Top 10s: 1; Laps Led: 28

2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats

-Starts: 2; Best Start: 15th (Darlington, Fall); Best Finish: 17th (Darlington, Fall)

2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Season Stats

-Starts: 18; Wins: 3 (Texas, Nashville, Richmond); Best Start: 2nd (North Wilkesboro); Top 5s: 9; Top 10s: 10; Laps led: 223; Current Points Position: 4th

About Sunseeker Resort: Opening in 2023, Florida’s newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guest rooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original food and beverage concepts; including seven stand-alone restaurants, eleven bars and lounges, two poolside offerings and a 25,000-square-foot multi-dining experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor lead classes, three retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Sarasota, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Tampa airports. For more information, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com. Follow us on Instagram: @sunseekerresorts and like us on Facebook: @sunseekerresorts﻿.

First Run With the Club: Last weekend in Darlington Raceway, Carson Hocevar proved to be a natural fit in the NASCAR Cup Series. In his first race with the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB No. 42 team, Hocevar was fast off the truck, qualifying in the 15th position. Throughout the longest race of his short career, Carson methodically kept his car in one piece, and quietly ran inside the top-20 all race long. Not only was he able to stay on the lead lap and finish all the laps, but he would take home a 17th place finish, scoring the second-highest result that the No. 42 team has had all season.

Sticking Around for More: Before his impressive run at Darlington, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB announced via social media that Hocevar would be tabbed to continue along with the team at Kansas Speedway as well as the following race at Bristol Motor Speedway. At this time, those are the only two races that have had a driver announced for to drive the No. 42 entry.

Double Duty: Hocevar will pull a double duty race weekend at Kansas Speedway, as he will also race in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series’ Kansas Lottery 200 on Friday night. Currently fourth in the NCTS points standings, he has a 56 point buffer to the cutline, and looks to break through to the Round of 8 for the first time in his career.

Fresh Paint: Keep your eye out as there’s a new look to the No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet! This weekend at Kansas Speedway will be the first time that the updated, white version of the paint scheme will be raced.

Lambert at Kansas: Luke Lambert has a large amount of experience at Kansas Speedway, including 19 NASCAR Cup Series starts and two NASCAR Xfinity Series races. In the Cup Series, Lambert’s drivers have delivered one pole (Daniel Hemric in 2019), three top-10s, eight top-15 finishes, and have led 24 laps. Lambert’s two NXS starts have been quite fruitful, with each of his finishing in the top-five both times. Last year, Luke’s guided his team to victory lane in the Xfinity Series race, and in the spring this year, his No. 42 Chevrolet finished 29th.

Honoring a Cancer Hero: As part of a collaboration with The NASCAR Foundation and the Martin Truex, Jr. Foundation, Carson will have a special name riding along with him in his Sunseeker Resorts Chevy. Hocevar will pay tribute to Debra Shelton from Dumas, Texas, who fought Glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer. Sadly, Debra passed away in 2017, but her legacy lives on as her family nominated her to be a part of this incredible program.

Quoting Carson Hocevar: With a good run under your belt in the cup car and plenty of experience at Kansas, how prepared do you think you are for this weekend?

“Myself and the No. 42 team had a great 500 mile debut of working together; they got me up-to-speed and felt like we have been doing it longer than we have. So I’m very happy on what we could accomplish in a short amount of time, and excited to have some momentum and a little more confidence heading to Kansas. Luke and everyone was happy with their package in the spring, so I’m excited to plug myself in and see what we can this weekend!”

Erik Jones, No. 43 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Kansas Speedway Stats

-NCS Starts: 14; Best start: 6th; Best finish: 3rd (Spring, 2019); Laps Led: 3; Top-10s: 5; Top-5s: 3

-NXS Starts: 2; Best start: 2nd (2016 & 2017); Best finish: 15th (2016 & 2017)

-NCTS Starts: 1; Best start: 1st; Best finish: 11th (2015); 151 laps led

2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats

Starts: 27; Best start: 8th; Best finish: 6th; Top-10’s: 6; Laps led: 17; Points position: 27th

About Allegiant: Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant’s fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com.

Darlington in the Rearview: Erik Jones had another successful run in the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway as he finished 10th at the track ‘Too Tough To Tame’. Jones qualified 20th and quickly worked through the competition at his favorite track. He earned stage points in the second stage with a third place finish and was seen restarting in the front row during the final stage. The team earned a 10th place finish overall, holding an average running position of 10th, with 88% of laps run within the top 15. This marks Jones’ sixth top-10 finish of the season.

Where it all Started: Jones got his first shot on the big stage in 2015 when he was just 19 years old. Jones drove the No. 18 car, subbing in for an injured Kyle Busch, where he started 12th on the grid. In his first attempt in the NASCAR Cup Series, Jones was having a great day and was even seen leading a lap until catching the wall in turn four with just over twenty laps to go. Jones’ day ended shortly after, while he watched his future boss and teammate, Jimmie Johnson, celebrate in victory lane.

5 in a Row: Throughout his 14 attempts at the 1.5-mile tri-oval, Jones carved out a notable stretch of success spanning five races, each of these finishes being within the top-10. Between 2018 and 2020, Jones achieved an impressive three top-five finishes and two additional top-10 finishes, boasting an exceptional average finish of 5.2 across this nearly three-year period.

Dave at Kansas: During his eight starts with JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series, Elenz has guided a total of five drivers to one pole position, two top-five finishes, and three top-10 finishes. Impressively, Elenz’s drivers consistently showcased strong performance, with an average starting position of 6.75. Notably, none of Elenz’s drivers qualified outside of the top-10. With the ability to start up front, Elenz’s drivers have been at an advantage, leading for a total of 40 laps across four races.

Jimmie at Kansas: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB driver and Co-Owner, Jimmie Johnson, is exceptionally well-versed at Kansas Speedway, boasting three wins, three poles, nine top-fives, and 19 top-10 finishes, along with an impressive 601 laps led across 29 starts. With an average start of 14.8 and an average finish of 11.8, Johnson has demonstrated consistent competitiveness, with only two DNF’s at the track.

Honoring a Cancer Hero: NASCAR drivers have a unique opportunity to pay tribute to a cancer hero while supporting a great cause. In partnership with The NASCAR Foundation, the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation allowed fans to donate for a chance to win a “ride with a NASCAR driver.” Erik Jones participated in this heartfelt initiative by honoring Perry Whited, a hardworking carpenter who provided for his large family of nine. Tragically, Perry lost his battle with lung cancer on June 20, 1998. In Kansas this weekend, Perry’s name will take the spotlight, riding along the driver’s side door in place of Jones’ name, symbolizing a meaningful tribute.

Quoting Erik Jones: “Kansas has been an up-and-down track for me, but I like racing there. It is so wide, so it gives you the opportunity to move around a lot and run so many different grooves. It is always fun to go there as a driver and search around to try and see what is going to be best while having some fun and moving up and down. I feel like we can go run well there, our mile-and-a-half stuff has been good all year, so I am hoping to have a good race.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB:

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is a professional auto racing club owned by businessman and entrepreneur Maurice J. Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion (NCS) Jimmie Johnson. The club competes full-time in the NCS fielding the Nos. 42 and 43 Chevrolet Camaro entries, respectively, along with the No. 84 part-time entry for Johnson in 2023. Richard Petty “The King” serves as team ambassador.

In 2021, Gallagher acquired Richard Petty Motorsports and renamed the team to Petty GMS. With the addition of Johnson to the ownership structure in 2023, the organization rebranded to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (LEGACY M.C.). With a unique title signifying a nod to car clubs of past eras, LEGACY M.C. is an inclusive club for all motorsport enthusiasts to celebrate the past and future legacies of its members, while competing for wins and championships at NASCAR’s elite level.

Based in Statesville, N.C., LEGACY M.C. operates alongside GMS Racing (GMS), which currently fields three full-time entries in the NASCAR Truck Series. Since the formation of GMS in 2012, Gallagher and Mike Beam, team president, have shared incredible success. GMS Racing captured the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championships and the 2019 and 2020 ARCA East championships, accumulating over 65 wins across six national racing circuits.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow Legacy Motor Club on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.