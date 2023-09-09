GMS Racing NCTS Race Recap: Kansas Speedway II

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 12TH

FINISH: 17TH

POINTS: 3RD

Post-Race Quote: “Overall, we had a decent Champion Power Equipment Chevy. We just weren’t great. Seemed to struggle a bit for the first five or six laps, and then it would come to life. I’m proud of Jeff for making a gutsy call there at the beginning and getting us off-sequence. And honestly, it played out about as good as it could have. I really thought once we got back on sequence with everybody, we would drive to the front, but we just couldn’t for whatever reason. It was a little free to fire off, and then it would come to me where we would spot them a little too much on the short run. And then, I just screwed up coming down pit road; sped, and that was all she wrote. We ended up finishing 17th, but probably gave up finishing with a shot at a top-five. We probably didn’t quite have a race-winning truck tonight, but definitely it was better than what the driver gave it. All eyes are on Bristol now.”

Rajah Caruth, No. 24 Wendell Scott Foundation Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 19TH

FINISH: 12TH

POINTS: 17TH

Post-Race Quote: “Definitely a heartbreaking night with the amazing speed we had in our No. 24 Wendell Scott Foundation Chevrolet. Worked back into the top-10 in stage two, had a jack break on the stop. Caught the fence a little bit, then I got the tire clearance and I was ripping the wall. I think we were a good spot there in 10th, well before the caution came out and got caught in the crapshoot there at the end. Definitely frustrating but I’m proud of this No. 24 team. Want to thank all of our partners and Maury Gallagher, Mike Beam, and Ron Booth for this deal. We will just go execute at Bristol next week.”

Daniel Dye, No. 43 Race To Stop Suicide Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 23RD

FINISH: 23RD

POINTS: 18TH

Post-Race Quote: “We had good speed and got faster all night. Blake and I communicated well and made good changes. Our No. 43 team brought a fast truck, but when I got caught speeding on pit road on the final stop, it put us in a bad spot and took us out of contention to have a good finish. All-in-all, it was great to have the support from Race to Stop Suicide, and we appreciate everybody’s efforts in bringing fast Chevys to the racetrack.”

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series operating the No. 23, No. 24, and No. 43 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs for drivers Grant Enfinger, Rajah Caruth, and Daniel Dye. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, a team that competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.