TPC Racing Takes Triple Porsche Sprint Challenge Championships, a 992 Race Win and Four Podiums at Indianapolis

David Williams Scores Porsche 992 Am-Class Driver Championship and Boosts TPC Racing to the 992 Am Team Title With a Friday Race Win

Chloe Chambers and Tillman Schmid Podiums at Indy Wrap-Up TPC Racing Cayman Pro-Am Class Team Championship

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (October 8, 2023) – TPC Racing capped a strong 2023 Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama campaign on Friday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) where a race win and four total podium finishes on the weekend secured a driver championship and a pair of team titles in one of the most competitive seasons on record for TPC Racing in the team’s more than 20-year history.

The TPC Racing team leaves Indianapolis holding the trophies for the Porsche Sprint Challenge 992 Am and Cayman Pro-Am Team titles while David Williams took home the hardware for winning the Porsche 992 Am Driver Championship.

After tiptoeing to second place Thursday on a rainy IMS road course, Williams only needed to start Friday’s finale to claim the 992 crown. Instead, Williams ended with an exclamation point, running from the class pole to his fourth victory of the year to complete his championship run and convincingly clinch the team title for TPC Racing in his No. 237 Mission Barbecue Porsche 911 GT3.

The Cayman title was a complete team effort all season and was anchored by Chloe Chambers and her class-leading seven race wins in the No. 70 Monoflo International Cayman GT4 Clubsport. Chambers didn’t have a chance to battle for the Cayman Pro-Am driver title after missing the season-opening doubleheader in Sebring last March, but her teammate Tillman Schmid stepped up that weekend to earn the championship points.

In his first professional sports car race on racing slick tires, Schmid finished third in the season-opening race at Sebring and bookended his season with another third place showing Thursday at Indy in the No. 77 Monoflo International Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport.

A third-place Pro-Am finish by Chambers in Friday’s season-ending sprint at IMS put the final touch on TPC Racing’s Cayman Pro-Am team championship.

William, Chambers and Schmid were part of a season-high six TPC Racing Porsche Sprint Challenge entries at Indy. The other trio of drivers running under the TPC Racing tent narrowly missed bringing home their own trophies from the Brickyard.

Tom Kerr, a TPC Racing stalwart, made a successful return to the track at Indy for the first time since finishing second and third in the Cayman Am class at VIRginia International Raceway (VIR) last June. Driving his No. 73 Got Veins Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport, Kerr secured a pair of fourth-place Am class finishes in the Indy doubleheader.

Shaun McKaigue also ran a limited schedule this season but ended the year on a high note at Indy with a top-five finish Thursday in his No. 134 TPC Racing Porsche 911.

Aaron Farhadi debuted with TPC Racing this weekend in a partnership with Dream Racing. The successful 17-year-old kart racer impressed out of the box in his first auto race with a pair of Cayman Pro-Am fourth-place finishes in the No. 2 Dream Racing Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport.

Harris Levitas, Director of Race Operations: “It’s an incredible way to end the year. David had two pole positions and a race win, there were two podiums in the GT4 Cayman Pro-Am class. We won the 992 Am Driver and Team championship and the Cayman Pro-Am Team Championship. Just couldn’t ask for more. The TPC Racing team worked so hard all year, from the crew to the driver coaches to the engineering staff, everybody played a huge role in this. I can’t thank this hardworking team enough. You don’t get these a lot, especially three championships. We’ll take it, it was deserved and earned by every person on this team. David has just been outstanding. The more testing we’ve been able to do, he’s shown that he’s a really great driver. It’s so rewarding to watch. For him to have a drivers championship, to start the year with a race win and end it with a race win, it should just be incredible for him and I’m extremely proud of all that David has accomplished, and really every driver on the TPC team. To see where everyone has come from is really great.”

David Williams, Driver, No. 237 Mission Barbecue Porsche 911 GT3: “It’s been a great season. The truth is, I’ve been consistent all season and that’s what gave me what I needed to win the championship. But it feels really good to be on that top step. Qualifying first for the weekend was big for me. The rain race didn’t go exactly how I wanted, but I didn’t hurt my chances. I just need the race experience. Friday was a lot of fun, no pressure really to do the best I could. I’m a Porsche guy, so I love the platform. This 992 car is just amazing. It’s a great series, it’s well organized, it’s competitive. I’ve known Mike Levitas for 30 years, and Harris is a great asset to the team. Sebastian Moreno has been a great coach this year. The camaraderie is fantastic, but there’s a seriousness to it too. We’re here to win.”

Chloe Chambers, Driver, No. 70 Monoflo International Porsche Cayman: “This is my first year in sports cars, so to come in and get seven wins this year and having missed the first round, even though the points don’t really show it everyone had their eye out for me. I’ll be moving up to the 992 next year, so I’m sure people will still be looking at how I’m doing. I’ve done some testing in the 992, so I’m pretty excited for that. I’m pretty much ready to go in the 992, so I’m looking forward to next year. For my first year in sports car racing, I think it went as good as it could. To come in, especially in my debut at Barber in front of IndyCar and all of the fans, I think that was pretty cool to make my mark that early. For the rest of the year, I stayed pretty consistent with the wins. I had a couple of misfortunes but I think people admired my consistency and speed.”

Tillman Schmid, Driver, No. 77 Monoflo International Porsche Cayman: “It was a great season, everyone was very happy with the team and it was a great team effort. It was a great season and a great result. What we had to work on during my first year on slick tires was just maximizing the peak grip in the car. Coming to the slicks, they just have a little bit extra when you get that lateral grip and you’re loaded up. Maximizing that is the key, especially in this series when it’s so close and that allows you to stay with the top guys and be there if they have an issue. My biggest surprise is that it became a very routine, we came here with the guys and got the job done every weekend.”

Shaun McKaigue, Driver, No. 134 Porsche 911 GT3: “We had a lot of fun. The TPC crew are so great. They helped me out and got the car back in shape to go back after a couple of setbacks. The coaching has been great, the team has been great and we’ve had a lot of fun. A few ups and downs, Thursday we had a great race and came from 13th overall to 8th and P5 in class, which is a great finish for us. The car has been really quick, but the guys overnight did a change for us from qualifying and the car was great. Friday we had a really great car, there was an unfortunate incident at the start when we got going again and unfortunately I just got squeezed a little bit into the brake zone and spun the car. It ended the race for me, but the car was good.”

About TPC Racing: TPC Racing is the Mid-Atlantic’s premier maintenance, service, tuning and modification center dedicated solely to Porsche sportscars. TPC Racing specializes in R&D and sales of high-performance modifications for Porsche sports cars and race cars, offering a wide range of vehicle upgrades. Best known for a line of forced induction solutions for the Porsche 911, Cayman and Boxster, a long-time focus on only one make, Porsche, has enabled TPC Racing to become experts in Porsche service, tuning, and racing. In 2000, TPC Racing began entering races under its own banner, scoring an SGS-class Championship in 2004 in the Grand-American Rolex Series and was a class winner in the 2006 Rolex 24 At Daytona, and captured the 2013 and 2016 IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA Gold Cup Championships. More information can be found at www.TPCRacing.com.