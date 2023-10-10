CORVETTE RACING AT PETIT LE MANS: Win… and Nothing Else

10-hour race brings end of Corvette C8.R era in IMSA championship

DETROIT (October 10, 2023) – Corvette Racing will close its 25th season with a race where it badly wants to return to Victory Circle: Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta and the finale of this year’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

The 10-hour endurance race isn’t just the close of the IMSA season; it also closes the era of the Corvette C8.R, which Corvette Racing has fielded since 2020. The race also marks a point of transition to a factory-supported effort for what will become the new Corvette Z06 GT3.R customer program for 2024 – including two Corvette GT3 cars for Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports.

But first things first. There’s no better way to end the season and the life of the C8.R by winning Petit Le Mans for the first time since 2010. Full-season teammates Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor welcome back Tommy Milner with the trio sharing the No. 3 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C8.R in the GT Daytona (GTD) PRO category.

Garcia and Taylor – twice winners this year – still have a remote chance to secure the GTD PRO Drivers, Manufacturers and Teams titles for themselves, Chevrolet and the No. 3 C8.R squad, respectively. A second-place points finish looks more likely as the No. 14 entry only needs to start the race to win the championship.

That doesn’t mean there isn’t anything to race for in the Corvette camp. A victory at 2.54-mile, 12-turn Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta would mean a first victory in Petit Le Mans for both Garcia and Milner, plus give Taylor a victory in his final event with Corvette Racing before returning to prototype competition next year.

A total of 53 cars in five classes make up the entry list for the Road Atlanta round, including eight entries for GTD PRO. Add that to the roller-coaster nature of the track – plus going from day to night – and the risk for incidents and accidents goes up. That will put a premium on car consistency and reliability in addition to patience by each of the three Corvette drivers.

Chevrolet On Display at Road Atlanta

In addition to the many series and events competing during the Petit Le Mans weekend, race fans will have plenty to see and experience from Chevrolet. The Chevrolet Motorsports Display will be full of Chevy vehicles that spectators can learn more about throughout the weekend.

The Chevrolet Motorsports Display opens at 8 a.m. Thursday through Saturday and is located in the Fan Midway above the Road Atlanta main paddock. Numerous Chevrolet vehicles and other highlights include:

The 2024 Corvette GT3.R race car that will compete next year in IMSA, the FIA World Endurance Championship at SRO’s GT World Challenge

The 2024 Corvette E-Ray convertible and cutaway chassis, plus a Corvette C8.R engine

Additional Chevrolet products such as Colorado ZR2, Camaro ZL1 1LE, Silverado 1500 RST, Traverse Premier Redline and Tahoe Z71, plus a variety of Chevrolet Performance parts and accessories

An opportunity to receive a 2023 Chevrolet Motorsports t-shirt

The 10-hour Petit Le Mans from Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta is scheduled for 11:40 a.m. ET on Saturday, October 14. The race will air live on USA beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET and with the full race stream beginning at 11:35 a.m. on Peacock inside the United States and IMSA.com outside the U.S. IMSA Radio will air all on-track sessions beginning with Thursday’s opening practice at IMSA.com with the race call also on XM 207 and SiriusXM Online 992.

ANTONIO GARCIA, NO. 3 MOBIL 1/SiriusXM CHEVROLET CORVETTE C8.R: “This is the same situation as last year. Not being able win this race in the past is always in the back of my mind. We’re also coming off a poor performance at Indianapolis, which wasn’t a very promising preview. That doesn’t mean I’m giving up. I’m definitely going to go for the win. I hope we have a chance; that’s all I ask. Just to have a chance and then it’s up to us if we can manage to win or not.”

End of the C8.R era: “The average results with this car have been really, really good. We managed to win very important races like Daytona, Le Mans, Sebring… I’ve managed to win two championships with Jordan and win the big races. I’m happy that I’ve been part of this project since Day One. I started testing in the simulator several years ago. Being part of the whole process of developing that car was special. I’m happy that what we’ve built and developed has gone on to win so many big races and championships.”

JORDAN TAYLOR, NO. 3 MOBIL 1/SiriusXM CHEVROLET CORVETTE C8.R: “Ever since I’ve been Antonio’s teammate, this one has always been on the top of my list and it’s been on the top of my list, as well. Usually the races you go for every year are Daytona, Sebring and Petit Le Mans plus the championship. Those all kind of stand alone as ones you want to win because they are big-ticket items. Corvette Racing hasn’t won at Road Atlanta in many years, and this must be the only race on the planet that Antonio hasn’t won; I know how badly he wants to win it. And with this being my last race with the team and the program, it would be amazing to have a nice send-off like that. Everyone is fully focused with the championship out of reach, so we can take all the risks on track and on strategy to go for the win. The C8.R has won every major endurance race that it’s done – it’s just missing Petit Le Mans. It would be amazing to check off that last box on this last weekend for this car.”

TOMMY MILNER, NO. 3 MOBIL 1/SiriusXM CHEVROLET CORVETTE C8.R: “It’s always felt busy around Road Atlanta because of the nature of the track, which is what makes it fun to drive and fun to race on. When you add 50-something cars, it’s going to be chaotic for sure. With it always being the last race of the year, championships on the line, and drivers and teams who are planning to get a little bit of experience before the next season show up, it all makes the race very hectic and even the practices hectic. Bu it’s always been one of my favorite events. The track is amazing and it provides an awesome atmosphere. I’m excited to back in the Corvette. I’ve been away from racing since March although I’m watching everything. But it’s different when you’re directly involved. I’m looking forward to getting back in the C8.R, go racing again and getting back into the rhythm of it.

“Thankfully I haven’t been just sitting at home twiddling my thumbs during the season. I’ve been in the test car and doing quite a bit in that. More than anything, I’m excited about getting back in a racing environment. I haven’t had that since March. The urgency of getting up to speed, the urgency of getting a read on the racecar and getting back into the rhythm of having traffic to deal with… those will all be good to get back into that rhythm again. From driving the racecar, I don’t think that will be any difference. The intensity of a race weekend is what I’ve missed.”

2023 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – GTD PRO (After 10 of 11 events)

Driver Standings

Ben Barnicoat/Jack Hawksworth – 3,495 Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 3,307 Daniel Juncadella/Jules Gounon – 3,268 Klaus Bachler/Patrick Pilet – 3,230 Alex Riberas/Ross Gunn – 3,122

Team Standings

No. 14 Vasser Sullivan – 3,495 No. 3 Corvette Racing – 3,307 No. 79 WeatherTech Racing – 3,268 No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports – 3,320 No. 23 Heart of Racing Team – 3,122

Manufacturer Standings

Lexus – 3,495 Chevrolet – 3,307 Mercedes-AMG – 3,268 Porsche – 3,230 Aston Martin – 3,133

CORVETTE RACING AT ROAD ATLANTA: By the Numbers

1: As in one team, one manufacturer and one model of car for 25 years: Corvette Racing, Chevrolet and the Chevrolet Corvette

3: Tracks where Corvette Racing has competed in each of its 25 years: Sebring International Raceway and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and as of this weekend Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta

4: Generations of Corvette Racing entries at Road Atlanta since 1999 – Corvette C5-R (1999-04) Corvette C6.R (2005-2013), Corvette C7.R (2014-2019) and the new-generation Corvette C8.R (2020-current), which made its Road Atlanta debut at September’s six-hour IMSA race in 2020

10: Number of Road Atlanta victories for Corvette Racing dating back to 2000 – eight of those at Petit Le Mans

10: Petit Le Mans wins for Chevrolet – eight in GT and two in Prototype. That ranks third among manufacturers in event history

14: Manufacturer Championships for Chevrolet and Corvette Racing since 2001

27: Tracks at which Corvette Racing has won races – Baltimore, Charlotte Motor Speedway, COTA, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park/Mosport, Daytona, Detroit, Houston, Laguna Seca, Le Mans, Lime Rock, Long Beach, Miami, Mid-Ohio, Monza, Portimão, Portland, Road America, Road Atlanta, Sebring, Sonoma, St. Petersburg, Texas, Trois Rivieres, Utah, VIR, Washington DC and Watkins Glen

34: Number of drivers for Corvette Racing since 1999. Ben Keating and Nico Varrone joined that list with their participation – and victory – in the 1,000 Miles of Sebring for the World Endurance Championship

127: Victories worldwide for Corvette Racing – 115 in North America, nine at Le Mans and three in the FIA WEC

282: Event starts by Corvette Racing since 1999

41,826.42: Number of racing miles completed by Corvette Racing in its 27 previous trips to Road Atlanta. That represents 16,690 laps or more than 653 trips around Atlanta’s Interstate 285

360,734.30: Total number of racing miles completed by Corvette Racing since its inception. To put that in perspective, Corvette Racing is more than halfway to the distance traveled by Apollo 13 – the longest manned spaceflight in history: 622,268 miles. That means Corvette Racing has raced to the moon and more than halfway back!

Corvette Racing at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta

1999

No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Chris Kneifel/John Paul Jr. – 5th in GTS

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim/Kelly Collins/Scott Sharp – 4th in GTS

2000

No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Chris Kneifel/Justin Bell – 3rd in GTS (Fellows pole)

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim/Kelly Collins/Franck Freon – 1st in GTS

2001

No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Scott Pruett – 9th in GTS

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim/Kelly Collins/Franck Freon – 1st in GTS (Pilgrim pole)

2002

No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Oliver Gavin – 1st in GTS

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim/Kelly Collins/Franck Freon – 3rd in GTS (Pilgrim fastest race lap)

2003*

No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell – 3rd in GTS

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Oliver Gavin/Kelly Collins – 1st in GTS

2003

No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Franck Freon – 5th in GTS

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Oliver Gavin/Kelly Collins/Andy Pilgrim – 3rd in GTS

2004

No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Max Papis – 2nd in GTS

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Jan Magnussen – 1st in GTS (Gavin pole, fastest race lap)

2005*

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell – 1st in GT1 (O’Connell pole, fastest race lap)

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin – 2nd in GT1

2005

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Max Papis – 6th in GT1

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Jan Magnussen – 1st in GT1 (Beretta pole, Gavin fastest race lap)

2006

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Max Papis – 4th in GT1 (O’Connell pole)

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Jan Magnussen – 3rd in GT1 (Gavin fastest race lap)

2007

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Jan Magnussen – 3rd in GT1

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Max Papis – 1st in GT1 (Gavin fastest race lap)

2008

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Jan Magnussen – 1st in GT1 (O’Connell pole, Magnussen fastest race lap)

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Max Papis – 2nd in GT1

2009

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Johnny O’Connell/Antonio Garcia – 6th in GT2

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Marcel Fässler – 4th in GT2

2010

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Johnny O’Connell/Antonio Garcia – 6th in GT

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Jan Magnussen/Emmanuel Collard – 1st in GT (Magnussen fastest race lap)

2011

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Tommy Milner/Antonio Garcia – 17th in GT

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Jan Magnussen/Richard Westbrook – 4th in GT

2012

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 2nd in GT

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Richard Westbrook – 12th in GT

2013

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 6th in GT (Garcia/Magnussen ALMS GT title)

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Richard Westbrook – 10th in GT

2014

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Ryan Briscoe – 8th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Ryan Briscoe – 4th in GTLM

2015

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Ryan Briscoe – 6th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Ryan Briscoe – 3rd in GTLM

2016

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Mike Rockenfeller – 4th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 3rd in GTLM (Gavin/Milner clinch GTLM title)

2017

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Mike Rockenfeller – 2nd in GTLM (Garcia/Magnussen clinch GTLM title)

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 4th in GTLM

2018

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Marcel Fässler – 8th in GTLM (Garcia/Magnussen clinch GTLM title)

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 2nd in GTLM

2019

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Mike Rockenfeller – 4th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 7th in GTLM

2020**

No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 5th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C8.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 2nd in GTLM

2020

No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor/Nicky Catsburg – 2nd in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C8.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 4th in GTLM

2021

No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor/Nicky Catsburg – 6th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C8.R: Tommy Milner/Nick Tandy/Alexander Sims – 4th in GTLM (Sims fastest race lap)

2022

No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor/Nicky Catsburg – 5th in GTD PRO

﻿* Two-hour, 45 minute races

** Six-hour race

