Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Las Vegas Motor Speedway

South Point 400

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, October 15 at 2:30 p.m. EDT on NBC

Kaulig Racing has made six NCS starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and has earned a best finish of eighth and 16-laps led.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned one win at the Bank of America ROVAL 400, four top five and 12 top-10 finishes.

Following a race-high of 46 laps-led in the Bank of America ROVAL 400, the team has led a total of 88 laps in the 2023 season.

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has made 12 NCS starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and has earned two top-10 finishes and led one lap.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Allmendinger has earned one win, three top fives, six top-10 finishes and has led 64 laps.

“Las Vegas is your traditional mile and a half racetrack. Both ends are a little bit different, it’s a very smooth racetrack through (turns) three and four, a little bit of bumps through (turns) one and two. We’ve had good speed there and ran near the front, earning a top-10 finish in the fall race last year. I think we can go there, be competitive and keep building on the speed that we’ve had in our cars. We have the potential to have a strong finish to the year and Vegas is one of those races I have circled as an opportunity to run upfront and put ourselves in position to have a solid run.” – AJ Allmendinger on Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has made five NCS starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and has earned one top 10 and one top-15 finish.

Haley has led 16 laps at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Haley has earned one top five and five top-10 finishes, with a best qualifying effort of third.

Haley’s best finish of the season came from his runner-up finish in the first-ever race at the Chicago Street Course where he led 23 laps, the most he has led in a single race.

After completing the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 and Alsco Uniforms 300, Haley now holds the record for the most NASCAR National Series miles completed in a single day by any driver in NASCAR history.

“Las Vegas is a track that I have enjoyed in the Cup Series. Our last couple of trips there, we have put together some really solid races. I’m optimistic about our mile-and-a-half package going into this weekend.” – Justin Haley on Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Alsco Uniforms 302

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, October 14 at 3:30 p.m. EDT on USA

Kaulig Racing has made 27 NXS starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and has earned one win, one pole award, five top five and 18 top-10 finishes.

The team has led 250 laps at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

So far in the 2023 NXS season, Kaulig Racing has earned four wins, six pole awards, 20 top fives, 45 top-10 finishes and 586-laps led.

Daniel Hemric, No. 10 Cirkul Chevrolet Camaro

Daniel Hemric has made 10 NXS starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and has earned four top five and seven top-10 finishes. Hemric has also led 75 laps at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Hemric has earned six top five and 15 top-10 finishes so far in the 2023 season.

The No.10 car currently sits seventh in the Owner’s Championship.

“We are coming off of our hometown race at Charlotte to what I can consider a second hometown of mine in Vegas. I’m excited to get out there and see the fans. It’s a racetrack that is always fun to race at. Hopefully we can maximize the day in our Cirkul Chevrolet and give ourselves a chance to lock into the next round of the Owner’s Championship.” – Daniel Hemric on Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Layne Riggs, No. 11 Infinity Communications Group Chevrolet Camaro

The Alsco Uniforms 301 will be Layne Riggs’ first NXS start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

In his first-career NXS start, Riggs earned a 19th-place-finish in Kaulig Racing’s No. 11 Chevy at Texas Motor Speedway.

“I am very excited to be back in the Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing and Infinity Communications. I learned a lot in my first race and I feel that knowledge will help me tremendously this weekend in Vegas, I am thankful to be surrounded by such a talented group to help guide me on the path to victory” – Layne Riggs on Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro

Chandler Smith will make his second start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NXS in the Alsco Uniforms 302.

Smith led 118 laps after earning his first pole award in the spring race at Las Vegas and finished third.

Smith will enter the NXS Round of 8 in sixth, 11 points below the cutline. He has recorded one win, seven top five and 11 top-10 finishes this season.

“We’re coming to Las Vegas looking for a bit of redemption from last time, and I think we are capable of doing that as a team. We’ve got momentum from the last few weeks, so hopefully we can keep it going.” – Chandler Smith on Las Vegas Motor Speedway



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.