Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Las Vegas Motor Speedway

South Point 400
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Sunday, October 15 at 2:30 p.m. EDT on NBC
- Kaulig Racing has made six NCS starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and has earned a best finish of eighth and 16-laps led.
- So far in the 2023 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned one win at the Bank of America ROVAL 400, four top five and 12 top-10 finishes.
- Following a race-high of 46 laps-led in the Bank of America ROVAL 400, the team has led a total of 88 laps in the 2023 season.
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Camaro ZL1
- AJ Allmendinger has made 12 NCS starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and has earned two top-10 finishes and led one lap.
- So far in the 2023 NCS season, Allmendinger has earned one win, three top fives, six top-10 finishes and has led 64 laps.
“Las Vegas is your traditional mile and a half racetrack. Both ends are a little bit different, it’s a very smooth racetrack through (turns) three and four, a little bit of bumps through (turns) one and two. We’ve had good speed there and ran near the front, earning a top-10 finish in the fall race last year. I think we can go there, be competitive and keep building on the speed that we’ve had in our cars. We have the potential to have a strong finish to the year and Vegas is one of those races I have circled as an opportunity to run upfront and put ourselves in position to have a solid run.” – AJ Allmendinger on Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1
- Justin Haley has made five NCS starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and has earned one top 10 and one top-15 finish.
- Haley has led 16 laps at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
- So far in the 2023 NCS season, Haley has earned one top five and five top-10 finishes, with a best qualifying effort of third.
- Haley’s best finish of the season came from his runner-up finish in the first-ever race at the Chicago Street Course where he led 23 laps, the most he has led in a single race.
- After completing the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 and Alsco Uniforms 300, Haley now holds the record for the most NASCAR National Series miles completed in a single day by any driver in NASCAR history.
“Las Vegas is a track that I have enjoyed in the Cup Series. Our last couple of trips there, we have put together some really solid races. I’m optimistic about our mile-and-a-half package going into this weekend.” – Justin Haley on Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Alsco Uniforms 302
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)
Saturday, October 14 at 3:30 p.m. EDT on USA
- Kaulig Racing has made 27 NXS starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and has earned one win, one pole award, five top five and 18 top-10 finishes.
- The team has led 250 laps at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
- So far in the 2023 NXS season, Kaulig Racing has earned four wins, six pole awards, 20 top fives, 45 top-10 finishes and 586-laps led.
Daniel Hemric, No. 10 Cirkul Chevrolet Camaro
- Daniel Hemric has made 10 NXS starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and has earned four top five and seven top-10 finishes. Hemric has also led 75 laps at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
- Hemric has earned six top five and 15 top-10 finishes so far in the 2023 season.
- The No.10 car currently sits seventh in the Owner’s Championship.
“We are coming off of our hometown race at Charlotte to what I can consider a second hometown of mine in Vegas. I’m excited to get out there and see the fans. It’s a racetrack that is always fun to race at. Hopefully we can maximize the day in our Cirkul Chevrolet and give ourselves a chance to lock into the next round of the Owner’s Championship.” – Daniel Hemric on Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Layne Riggs, No. 11 Infinity Communications Group Chevrolet Camaro
- The Alsco Uniforms 301 will be Layne Riggs’ first NXS start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
- In his first-career NXS start, Riggs earned a 19th-place-finish in Kaulig Racing’s No. 11 Chevy at Texas Motor Speedway.
“I am very excited to be back in the Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing and Infinity Communications. I learned a lot in my first race and I feel that knowledge will help me tremendously this weekend in Vegas, I am thankful to be surrounded by such a talented group to help guide me on the path to victory” – Layne Riggs on Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro
- Chandler Smith will make his second start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NXS in the Alsco Uniforms 302.
- Smith led 118 laps after earning his first pole award in the spring race at Las Vegas and finished third.
- Smith will enter the NXS Round of 8 in sixth, 11 points below the cutline. He has recorded one win, seven top five and 11 top-10 finishes this season.
“We’re coming to Las Vegas looking for a bit of redemption from last time, and I think we are capable of doing that as a team. We’ve got momentum from the last few weeks, so hopefully we can keep it going.” – Chandler Smith on Las Vegas Motor Speedway
About Kaulig Racing™
Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.