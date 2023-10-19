Mazda Unveils 2024 Mazda MX-5 Cup Schedule

High profile venues star in the 14-race calendar

October 19, 2023 – The 2024 Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich® Tires schedule brings the spec series back to familiar favorites as well as high-profile IMSA events once again. The 14-round calendar is composed of seven doubleheader events across North America, including three of IMSA’s premier events.

The 2024 Mazda MX-5 Cup season begins where it traditionally has for the past three years: Daytona International Raceway, as support for the famous Rolex 24 at Daytona, January 24 – 26. The drafting battles on the banked speedway turns are something that have proven to get both fans and the IMSA paddock on their feet.

For Rounds Three and Four, the series stays in Florida and joins the 12 Hours of Sebring ticket at Sebring International Raceway, March 13- 15. It marks the return of MX-5 Cup to the historic venue, having last raced there in 2021, producing one of the series’ most famous endings: a three-way photo finish with a 0.001-second margin of victory.

After taking the month of April off, the series travels across the country to Monterey, California and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, May 10 – 12. The beautiful circuit is the spiritual home of the series which made its debut there in 2006.

Following a year’s hiatus, IMSA returns to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio and brings MX-5 Cup with it. Rounds Seven and Eight take place June 7- 9.

For the first time since 2016, MX-5 Cup will race at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park outside of Toronto, Canada. The series will head north of the border to the ultra-fast circuit formerly known as Mosport July 12 – 14.

In August, MX-5 Cup returns to beautiful VIRginia International Raceway. Rounds 11 and 12 will take place August 23 – 25 in Alton, Virgina.

As has become tradition, the MX-5 Cup season ends at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, as part of IMSA’s celebrated season finale: Petit Le Mans. The final two races for the championship will take place October 9 – 11.

“The 2024 schedule is a balance of continuity and striving to be on the largest stages possible,” Mazda Motorsports Program Manager Jonathan Applegate said. “To have a spec series race at Daytona, Sebring and Road Atlanta is special and shows how popular the series has become.

“We’ve learned a lot about which tracks suit MX-5 Cup in terms of quality racing and putting on a good show, and we’ve taken that into consideration when creating the 2024 schedule as well.”

The 2024 season will mark the 19th season of Mazda MX-5 Cup competition.

About: The Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich® Tires is the signature spec series for Mazda Motorsports. The series has been operated by Andersen Promotions since 2017 and is currently sanctioned by IMSA. Mazda-powered grassroots champions can earn Mazda scholarships for this pro-level series. The Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup awards more than $1 million in prizes and scholarships.

Find out more at http://www.mx-5cup.com.