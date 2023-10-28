Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview-

Martinsville Speedway; October 28, 2023

Track; Martinsville Speedway– Oval (0.526-Miles)

Race: Dead On Tools 250; 250 Laps –60/60/130; 131.5 Miles

Date/Broadcast: October 28, 2023 3:30 PM/ET

TV: USA Network and the NBC Sports App

Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN)- Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Social Media: Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport; Facebook, Instagram, and X

Jeb Burton – No. 27 State Water Heaters

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Martinsville Speedway

News and Notes:

Practice; After the completion of NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) technical inspection Friday afternoon, the field of 39 NXS cars would be split in two groups for a pair of 15-minute practice sessions. Scheduled in Group 2 alongside his teammate, Jeb Burton would record a fast lap of 20.797 at 91.052 mph on Lap-12 of his 19-lap session placing the State Water Heaters Chevrolet Camaro SS 27th fastest overall.

– Starting Position; At the conclusion of practice, teams would be given ten minutes to make adjustments, change tires, and add fuel prior to moving into qualifying to determine the starting order for Saturday’s Dead On Tools 250. In 2023, short-track qualifying would consist of a single round of single car qualifying for two laps. During practice Burton would encounter a mechanical issue and the No. 27 crew would need to go behind the wall to make repairs forfeiting its qualifying position. Relying on an Owner’s Point’s professional Burton will line up Outside Row 19 for Saturday’s Dead On Tools 250.

– Martinsville Speedway Stats; Making his seventh NXS start at Martinsville Speedway, Burton holds an average finish of 18.2 in six previous starts. Capturing a career best 4th place finish in October of 2020. Burton holds a 95.5% lap completion rate with 1468 laps completed of the attempted 1537. In April’s Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Burton would qualify in the 31st position and fight thru the field the entire day to come away with a 14th place finish. Last season’s (2022) Dead On Tool’s 250 would see Burton qualify in the 11th position and avoid all the carnage to finish right where he started in the 11th spot. In six starts Burton has one Top-5 finish, and four Top-15 finishes at Martinsville Speedway.

Featured Partners

State Water Heaters; State Water Heaters is a leading manufacturer of commercial and residential water heaters. For more than 60 years, State Water Heaters has built dependable, long-lasting water heaters for commercial and residential applications. State remains fixed on manufacturing durable products that last longer. For more information, visit StateWaterHeaters.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

God’s Pit Crew; In May of 1999, Randy and Terri Johnson were moved to action when they watched the horrifying reports of the devastation caused by the largest tornado in recorded history in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Wanting to help, but living halfway across the country in Virginia, they borrowed trucks and trailers to deliver three loads of supplies to those whose needs far outmatched their own. Little did they know when they began their journey that it was that trip to Oklahoma that would change the trajectory of their lives. In bringing hope to people in desperate need, they found their calling. Soon after, the non-profit crisis response organization known as God’s Pit Crew was born.

Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 FUNKAWAY

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Martinsville Speedway

Social Media; Facebook, X, Instagram

Practice; After the completion of NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) technical inspection Friday afternoon, the field of 39 NXS cars would be split in two groups for a pair of 15-minute practice sessions. Scheduled in Group 2, Parker Retzlaff would record a fast lap of 20.754 at 91.240 mph on Lap-4 his 31-lap session putting the FUNKAWAY Chevrolet Camaro SS 18th fastest overall.

– Starting Position; At the conclusion of practice, teams would be given ten minutes to make adjustments, change tires, and add fuel prior to moving into qualifying to determine the starting order for Saturday’s Dead On Tools 250. In 2023, short-track qualifying would consist of a single round of single car qualifying for two laps. In his two laps Retzlaff would lay down a fast lap of 20.152 at 93.966 mph placing the No. 31 FUNKAWAY Chevrolet 10th overall. Retzlaff will line up Outside Row 5 for Saturday’s Dead On Tools 250.

Martinsville Speedway Stats; Saturday’s NXS Dead On Tools 250 will mark Retzlaff’s third NXS start at Martinsville Speedway. During April’s Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Retzlaff would lay down a 4th place qualifying effort and run a clean race all day enroute to a 11th place finish. During his debut at Martinsville in 2022 (April), Retzlaff would qualify in the 20th position and race a smart race to an impressive 12th place finish in just his third NXS start.

Featured Partner

FUNKAWAY; Headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, FUNKAWAY is a line of odor elimination products that removes the horrible effects of bad smells. Guaranteed to work on clothing, shoes, gear, pet products, car interiors and more, FUNKAWAY allows customers to renew and refresh, rather than throw away. To learn more about FUNKAWAY, visit FUNKAWAY.com and connect on Instagram and Facebook. #FUNKINFAST31

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is a NASCAR team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2017 the organization is fueled by an incredible, close-knit team of employees, fans, and sponsors with a focus on integrity in the pursuit of excellence. Our goal is to embrace the journey we’re on and to never give up – whether on the track, in the pits, or in life. Every single team partner, and fan of ours, is what keeps our race cars running strong and our team performing at the highest level.